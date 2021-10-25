Planning To Buy The Honda CB350RS? Here Are The Pros And Cons

The Honda CB350RS arrived last year and is the slightly more modern take on the H'ness CB350. It offers just the right amount of sportiness while retaining the retro quotient borrowed from Honda roadsters of the 1970s and '80s. It's also quite urban in appeal, while the fantastic motor makes for an excellent package. For those looking in the modern-classic space, the Honda CB350RS becomes a viable option. But before you head to the dealership to book one, here are some pros and cons to help you buy better.

The Honda CB350RS gets more vibrant colours while the chrome detailing is kept to a minimum

Pros

The Honda CB350RS is more youthful and many will find it better looking than the traditional H'ness CB350 as well. What works is the minimal chrome detailing as well as the fatter tyres with the block tread pattern and bash plate. The bike also comes with bolder dual-tone colours that further add to the good looks. The CB350RS carries over quite a bit from the H'ness. This includes the refined 349 cc single-cylinder motor as well as features such as the Honda selectable torque control system, dual-channel ABS and side-stand engine cut-off. The Honda CB350RS offers linear performance and the motorcycle can cruise easily between 90-100 kmph. It's also a quick bike when it comes to direction changes, while the ride quality is impressively balanced. The gear shifts are smooth and the clutch is light that further making the riding experience even better. The CB350RS gets a competitive price at Rs. 2 lakh (ex-showroom) for the dual-tone variant when compared to the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 in the segment.

The CB350RS uses a 349 cc engine that is smooth and gets a nice exhaust note too

Cons