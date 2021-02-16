New Cars and Bikes in India
Honda CB350 RS Launched In India; Priced At ₹ 1.96 Lakh

Honda Motorcycle has launched the new Honda CB350 RS in India. It is a modern classic motorcycle and is based on the same platform as the Honda H'Ness CB 350. It is priced at Rs. 1.96 lakh (Ex-showroom, India).

Kingshuk Dutta By  Kingshuk Dutta | Updated:
0  Views
L-R : Y Ishii, Director S&M, A Ogata, President & MD and YS Guleria, Director, S&M HMSI expand View Photos
L-R : Y Ishii, Director S&M, A Ogata, President & MD and YS Guleria, Director, S&M HMSI

Highlights

  • The Honda CB350 RS is priced at Rs. 1.96 lakh
  • It gets the same 348 cc engine as the H'ness CB350
  • Deliveries for the motorcycle begin from Early March 2021

It was in October that carandbike exclusively told you about Honda Two Wheelers will employ the H'Ness CB 350 platform and launch more models. Today the company launched the Honda CB 350 RS which is a modern classic bike based on the H'Ness CB350. It is priced at ₹ 1.96 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and it will be hitting the showrooms in the first week of March 2021. Bookings for the motorcycle begin today onwards. In terms of design, the new CB350 RS gets a sculpted dual-tone coloured fuel tank, round LED headlight and a sporty stance. Honda says that the 'RS' in CB350 RS stands for 'Road Sailing', which means that the motorcycle is meant for long distance riding.

Also Read: Honda CB 350 RS India Launch Live Updates

7sg2na2g

(The CB350 RS gets a dual-tone colour option, seen here. Apart from two colour options, the motorcycle gets just one variant)

The new Honda CB350 RS gets sportier design, with a slightly committed seating position and footpegs which are rear-set. The handlebar continues to be a single piece unit same as the one seen on the H'Ness CB350. The motorcycle gets a 'tuck and roll' seat, re-designed rear section with LED taillight, a bash-plate underneath and wide block pattern tyres. The motorcycle gets features similar to the H'Ness CB350 such as all LED lighting, digital instrument console, dual-channel ABS and Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC).

0qnmkv34

(The Honda CB350 RS will be sold from Honda's BigWing chain of dealerships meant for the company's premium range of motorcycles)

0 Comments

The CB350 RS cafe Racer is powered by the same 348 cc, single-cylinder engine as the H'Ness CB350 which makes 20.8 bhp at 5,500 rpm and 30 Nm of peak torque at 3,000 rpm. The 5-speed gearbox is also the same as before. The motorcycle will rival the likes of other modern classic bikes in the 300 - 350 cc segment such as the Royal Enfield Meteor 350, Classic 350, Jawa Forty Two and the Benelli Imperiale 400.

