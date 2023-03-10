2023 Honda H’Ness CB350 & CB350RS Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 2.10 Lakh

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has launched the 2023 models of H’Ness CB350 and the CB350RS in India. Both models are now OBD-2 compliant and meet the latest emission norms which come into effect from April 1, 2023. Prices for the two motorcycles start at Rs. 2.10 (ex-showroom) and deliveries will begin by the end of March 2023. For the complete list of pricing and variants for both bikes, refer to the table below.

Models Prices (ex-showroom, Delhi) H’Ness CB350 (DLX) Rs. 209,857 H’Ness CB350 (DLX Pro) Rs. 212,856 H’Ness CB350 (DLX Pro Chrome) Rs. 214,856 CB350RS (DLX) Rs. 214,856 CB350RS (DLX Pro) Rs. 217,857 CB350RS (DLX Pro Dual-Tone) Rs. 217,857

Both motorcycles get the same 350 cc single-cylinder engine, making 21 bhp at 5,500 rpm and peak torque output of 30 Nm at 3,000 rpm. The motorcycles continue to get the same 5-speed gearbox.

Launching the new 2023 CB350s, Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, “Ahead of the government’s deadline, HMSI has been aggressively working on upgrading the product line up with latest norms. Today, we launch the new OBD2B compliant 2023 H’Ness CB350 and CB350RS which are future ready. Since inception, the CB350s have received tremendous response not only in India but globally. We are also very positive that the specially curated custom kits under the new customisation section ‘My CB, My Way’ will further delight our new as well as existing CB350 customers.”

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has also launched a slew of custom accessory packs for the Honda CB350 RS and the H’Ness CB350. There are six accessory packs in total, four for the H’Ness CB350 and two for the CB350RS motorcycle. The good news is that along with purchasing the accessories pack in a bundle, customers can mix and match accessories or buy individual accessories as well. The idea is to offer personalisation and individual styling options for customers of the CB350 motorcycle series. All accessories pack can be retro-fitted as well.