  • Home
  • News
  • 2023 Honda H’Ness CB350 & CB350RS Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 2.10 Lakh

2023 Honda H’Ness CB350 & CB350RS Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 2.10 Lakh

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has launched the 2023 H’Ness CB350 and CB350RS. Both motorcycles are now OBD-2 compliant and get a range of accessories and custom packs.
authorBy carandbike Team
10-Mar-23 06:35 PM IST
2023 Honda H'Ness CB350.jpg
Highlights
  • 2023 Honda H'Ness CB350 & CB350RS launched in India
  • Prices start at Rs. 2.10 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)
  • Both motorcycles are now OBD-2 compliant

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has launched the 2023 models of H’Ness CB350 and the CB350RS in India. Both models are now OBD-2 compliant and meet the latest emission norms which come into effect from April 1, 2023. Prices for the two motorcycles start at Rs. 2.10 (ex-showroom) and deliveries will begin by the end of March 2023. For the complete list of pricing and variants for both bikes, refer to the table below. 

Models

Prices (ex-showroom, Delhi)

H’Ness CB350 (DLX)

Rs.  209,857

H’Ness CB350 (DLX Pro)

Rs. 212,856

H’Ness CB350 (DLX Pro Chrome)

Rs. 214,856

CB350RS (DLX)

Rs. 214,856

CB350RS (DLX Pro)

Rs. 217,857

CB350RS (DLX Pro Dual-Tone)

Rs. 217,857

 

Both motorcycles get the same 350 cc single-cylinder engine, making 21 bhp at 5,500 rpm and peak torque output of 30 Nm at 3,000 rpm. The motorcycles continue to get the same 5-speed gearbox.

Also Read: Honda Teases New 100 cc ‘Shine’ Motorcycle

 

Launching the new 2023 CB350s, Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, “Ahead of the government’s deadline, HMSI has been aggressively working on upgrading the product line up with latest norms. Today, we launch the new OBD2B compliant 2023 H’Ness CB350 and CB350RS which are future ready. Since inception, the CB350s have received tremendous response not only in India but globally. We are also very positive that the specially curated custom kits under the new customisation section ‘My CB, My Way’ will further delight our new as well as existing CB350 customers.”

Also Read: Honda Launches Accessories Pack For CB350 Motorcycle Range

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has also launched a slew of custom accessory packs for the Honda CB350 RS and the H’Ness CB350. There are six accessory packs in total, four for the H’Ness CB350 and two for the CB350RS motorcycle. The good news is that along with purchasing the accessories pack in a bundle, customers can mix and match accessories or buy individual accessories as well. The idea is to offer personalisation and individual styling options for customers of the CB350 motorcycle series. All accessories pack can be retro-fitted as well.

Related Articles
Two-Wheeler Sales February 2022: TVS Overtakes Honda 2-Wheelers In Cumulative Sales
Two-Wheeler Sales February 2022: TVS Overtakes Honda 2-Wheelers In Cumulative Sales
7 days ago
Honda 2Wheelers India Sales Cross 80 Lakh Units In Maharashtra
Honda 2Wheelers India Sales Cross 80 Lakh Units In Maharashtra
4 months ago
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India To Launch Flex-Fuel Engined Motorcycle
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India To Launch Flex-Fuel Engined Motorcycle
5 months ago
Two-Wheeler Sales August 2022: Honda 2 Wheeler Reports Cumulative Sales Of Over 4.62 lakh
Two-Wheeler Sales August 2022: Honda 2 Wheeler Reports Cumulative Sales Of Over 4.62 lakh
6 months ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
2017 Mahindra Scorpio S4 PLUS 1.99 Litre
moneybagFinance up to 90%
2017 Mahindra
Scorpio S4 PLUS 1.99 Litre
  • 13,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.8
10
10.80 LakhEMI starts @ ₹24,188
Mahindra First Choice, East Of Kailash, New Delhi
2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Alpha Petrol
Great Deal
2022 Maruti Suzuki
Baleno Alpha Petrol
  • 8,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
8.0
10
9.50 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Amberhai, New Delhi
2021 Mahindra XUV700 AX7 AT Petrol 7 STR
Great Deal
2021 Mahindra
XUV700 AX7 AT Petrol 7 STR
  • 11,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
2 Year Warranty Free
0
8.0
10
23.00 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Amberhai, New Delhi

Quick Links

All Automatic Cars
Automatic & Economic 
Smart Sedans
Automatic SUVs
Automatic Hatchbacks

Top trending

Used Cars by lifestyle
line