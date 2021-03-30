Honda, Kawasaki, Suzuki And Yamaha Reach Agreement On Standardising Swappable Battery Technology

Four of the biggest two-wheeler manufacturers in Japan which are Honda, Kawasaki, Suzuki and Yamaha had formed a consortium in April 2019 with an aim to promote adoption of EVs in Japan along with making strides in electric two-wheeler technology. Recently, it was announced that the Consortium has now reached an agreement on standardising swappable battery technology and replacement systems, which will allow future electric two-wheelers from these manufacturers to have battery swapping capability, thereby allowing better sharing of EVs and technology and in turn making it easier for customers to adopt EVs.

(Kawasaki already patented battery swap technology in 2019)

Noriaki Abe, Consortium Representative Secretary and Managing Officer, Motorcycle Operations, Honda Motor Co., Ltd. said, "This agreement for the standardisation of mutual-use batteries is an achievement made possible through the four Japanese motorcycle manufacturers working together over the past two years. I am grateful to all those associated with the Consortium and the Society of Automotive Engineers of Japan, Inc. for their understanding and support. While we will continue cooperation to build an environment allowing battery mutual-use based on our agreement, we will also be competing with each other to develop attractive products that meet the needs of our customers. Through our efforts in both cooperation and competition, we will work towards the widespread adoption of electric motorcycles to realise a sustainable society."

(Honda electric motorcycle patent image)

In order to establish the convenience and effectiveness of mutual-use swappable batteries, the Consortium has been cooperating since last year with the "e-Yan OSAKA" field tests conducted by the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association's Electric Motorcycle Promotion Subcommittee in collaboration with Osaka Prefecture and the national university corporation Osaka University.

