Piaggio Signs Letter Of Intent With KTM, Honda And Yamaha To Create A Swappable Batteries Consortium

Piaggio Group has announced signing a letter of intent with other two-wheeler manufactures - KTM AG, Honda Motor Co., and Yamaha Motor Co., to setup up a Swappable Batteries Consortium for Motorcycles and Light Electric Vehicles. The founding members of the Consortium believe that the availability of a standardised swappable battery system would both promote the widespread use of light electric vehicles and contribute to a more sustainable life-cycle management of batteries used in the transport sector. Thus, the aim here is to define the standardised technical specifications of the swappable battery system for vehicles belonging to the L-category i.e. mopeds, motorcycles, tricycles and quadricycles.

Commenting on the collaboration, Michele Colaninno, Piaggio Group Chief of strategy and product said, "With the signing of this letter of intent the signatories show their proactiveness vis-a-vis the major concerns of their customers and the political priorities as regards the electrification of vehicles. An international standard for the swappable batteries system will make this technology efficient and at the disposal of the consumers. Finally, a strengthened cooperation among manufacturers and institutions will allow the industry to better respond to the main challenges of the future of mobility."

Piaggio also says that in addition to adopting the swappable battery system model, the companies will also work on extending the range, shortening the charging time and lowering vehicle and infrastructure costs. Given the fact that these are some of the main concerns customers have when it comes to electric mobility. To that effect, the manufacturers will closely work with interested stakeholders and national, European and international standardisation bodies, to help create international technical standards.

The Consortium will start its activities in May 2021, and the four founding brands are encouraging all interested stakeholders to join the cooperation to enrich the Consortium's expertise. Piaggio says this will be in the context of the Paris Climate Agreement and the transition to electromobility.

