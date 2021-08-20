Honda CB200X vs Hero Xpulse 200: Specifications Comparison

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has launched its much-anticipated crossover motorcycle the Honda CB200X in the country. The Japanese two-wheeler make is calling it a "perfect urban explorer", and even though comes with an ADV-esque design and dual-purpose tyres, it's not a hard-core off-road motorcycle or a dual-sport bike, like the Hero Xpulse 200. However, both in terms of pricing and engine capacity, the Xpulse is the closest rival to Honda's CB200X. Here's where they stand against each other, on paper, in terms of specifications.

The Honda CB200 is small than the Xpulse 200 and weighs 10 kg less than its more purpose-built rival

Dimensions

While the CB200X does look like the bulky one among the two, in terms of dimensions, it's the Xpulse 200 that is longer by 187 mm, wider by 7 mm and taller by 10 mm. Plus at 1410 mm its wheelbase too is 55 mm longer than the CB200X, and the Xpulse 200 also comes with a 53 mm higher ground clearance. At the same time, the Honda CB200X is 10 kg lighter than the Xpulse and it also comes with a seat height of 810 mm, compared to the 823 mm seat height of the latter. This means the CB200X will be a more comfortable bike for shorter riders. That said, the Xpulse comes with a 13-litre fuel tank compared to the 12-litre unit offered with the CB200X.

Dimensions Honda CB200X Hero Xpulse 200 Length 2035 mm 2222 mm Width 843 mm 850 mm Height 1248 mm 1258 mm Wheelbase 1355 mm 1410 mm Ground Clearance 167 mm 220 mm Kerb Weight 147 kg 157 kg Seat Height 810 mm 823 mm Fuel Tank Capacity 12 litres 13 litres

Hero XPulse 200 comes with a 13-litre fuel tank compared to the 12-litre one offered with the CB200X

Chassis and Suspension

The Honda CB200X is based on the Hornet 2.0 and thus comes with the same Diamond type chassis, whereas the Xpulse 200 too comes with a Tubular Diamond frame. As for suspension duties, Honda offers the same setup as the Hornet 2.0, featuring gold upside-down (USD) forks upfront and a monoshock at the rear. However, the Xpulse 200 comes with telescopic front forks with a 190 mm travel, while at the rear, it gets a 10 step rider-adjustable monoshock.

The Honda CB200X is based on the Horner 2.0 and thus comes with the same Diamond type chassis

Wheels, Tyres and Brakes

As for wheels and tyres, the CB200X again gets the same setup of 17-inch alloy wheels at both ends, and while to one upfront is shod in 100/70 section rubber, the rear wheel comes with a 140/70 section tyre, and both are tubeless. The Xpulse, at the same time, comes with an 18-inch spoked wheel at the back, shod in a 120/80 section tyre, while the larger 21-inch front wheel is wrapped in a 90/90 section tyre. As for brakes, both bikes come with disc brakes at both ends, and while the CB200X gets 276 mm disc up front and 220 mm at the rear, the Xpulse 200 gets 276 mm petal disc at the front and 220 mm disc at the rear. Both bikes get single-channel ABS.

The Hero Xpulse 200 comes with a bigger 199.6 cc single-cylinder oil-cooled engine, which churns out 17.8 bhp and a peak torque of 16.45 Nm

Engine and Transmission

The Honda CB200X is based on the Honda Hornet 2.0, so it shares the same engine, with the same state of tune. The 184.4 cc, single-cylinder engine of the Hornet 2.0 puts out 17 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 16.1 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm and is paired to a 5-speed gearbox. The Hero Xpulse 200 comes with a bigger 199.6 cc single-cylinder oil-cooled engine, which churns out 17.8 bhp at 8,500 rpm and develops a peak torque of 16.45 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The engine is paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

Price and Conclusion

In terms of pricing, both bikes are offered in one single variant and while the CB200X is priced at Rs. 1.44 lakh, the Hero Xpulse 200 will cost you Rs. 1.20 lakh (both ex-showroom, Delhi). So, both on paper and the Hero Xpulse 200 is a much better bike if you are looking for a dual-purpose motorcycle, at least on paper. However, we will soon test both these motorcycles in real-world conditions, so keep watching this space for our comparison.