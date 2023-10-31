Login

Honda XL750 Transalp: Five Things To Know

The Transalp moniker made its comeback with the XL750 last year at the EICMA show and has now made it to Indian shores.
By Jafar Rizvi

3 mins read

31-Oct-23 06:33 PM IST

Highlights

  • The Honda XL750 Transalp draws inspiration from the iconic Transalp of the 1980s
  • Features a 5.0-inch TFT instrumentation panel
  • It gets a 755cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine, delivering 90.52 bhp

Honda has taken the Indian market by surprise with the introduction of the brand-new Honda XL750 Transalp adventure tourer, priced at Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India). This motorcycle is offered in two colourways: Ross White and Matte Ballistic Black. Moreover, the Transalp moniker made its comeback with the XL750 last year at the EICMA show and has now made it to the Indian shores.

 

Also Read: All-New Honda XL750 Transalp Launched At Rs 11 lakh

 

The Transalp moniker made its comeback with the XL750 last year at the EICMA show

 

Here are the top five things to know about Honda’s latest offering in the ADV segment, the XL750 Transalp.

 

Honda XL750 Transalp Design

 

The Honda XL750 Transalp resembles the Honda Africa Twin


The Honda XL750 Transalp draws inspiration from the iconic Transalp of the 1980s and takes design cues from its elder sibling, the Honda Africa Twin. Its design combines adventure aesthetics with modern elements, featuring a compact LED headlamp, a large integrated windscreen, and a large tank shroud. The bike's practicality is enhanced with a stepped seat, an aluminium rear carrier, and an integrated luggage rack.

 

Also Read: Honda Introduces E-Clutch Tech For Motorcycles

 

Honda XL750 Transalp Features

 


The Transalp is equipped with a 5.0-inch TFT display that provides essential rider information

 

The Transalp comes equipped with a 5.0-inch TFT instrumentation panel that provides essential rider information such as a speedometer, tachometer, gear-position indicator, fuel gauge, and riding modes. Honda has incorporated its Honda Smartphone Voice Control System (HSVCs), enabling riders to connect their smartphones to manage calls, messages, music, and navigation. Additional features include an emergency stop signal, traction control, ride-by-wire, and a slipper clutch.

 

Honda XL750 Transalp Engine

 


 Riders can select from five different riding modes, including Sport, Standard, Rain, Gravel, and customisable user mode

 

Powering the Transalp 750 is a 755cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine, delivering 90.52 bhp at 9,500 rpm and 75 Nm of torque at 7,250 rpm. The transmission is managed by a 6-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch, complemented by a bi-directional quick-shifter. Riders can select from five different riding modes, including Sport, Standard, Rain, Gravel, and customisable user mode, allowing personalisation of various parameters through a 5-inch TFT screen.

 

Also Read: 2023 Honda Gold Wing Tour Launched At Rs 39.20 lakh

 

Honda XL750 Transalp Cycle Parts

 


The Transalp stands as one of the lightest multi-cylinder ADV bikes available in India

 

This motorcycle is constructed around a lightweight steel diamond frame and features a 43 mm Showa USD fork at the front and a monoshock at the rear with Pro-Link suspension. It rides on 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wire-spoke wheels. Braking duties are handled by 310 mm twin brakes at the front and a 256 mm single disc at the rear. With a kerb weight of 208kg, the Transalp stands as one of the lightest multi-cylinder ADV bikes available in India.

 

Honda XL750 Transalp Bookings and Deliveries

 

Bookings are open for the first 100 customers and deliveries are scheduled to begin in November 2023

 

The Honda XL750 Transalp is already available in international markets and will be introduced in India through the Completely Built-Up (CBU) route from Japan. Bookings are open for the first 100 customers and will exclusively be handled through the Honda BingWing Top Line dealership. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in November 2023.

