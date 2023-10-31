Honda XL750 Transalp: Five Things To Know
By Jafar Rizvi
3 mins read
31-Oct-23 06:33 PM IST
Highlights
- The Honda XL750 Transalp draws inspiration from the iconic Transalp of the 1980s
- Features a 5.0-inch TFT instrumentation panel
- It gets a 755cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine, delivering 90.52 bhp
Honda has taken the Indian market by surprise with the introduction of the brand-new Honda XL750 Transalp adventure tourer, priced at Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India). This motorcycle is offered in two colourways: Ross White and Matte Ballistic Black. Moreover, the Transalp moniker made its comeback with the XL750 last year at the EICMA show and has now made it to the Indian shores.
Also Read: All-New Honda XL750 Transalp Launched At Rs 11 lakh
The Transalp moniker made its comeback with the XL750 last year at the EICMA show
Here are the top five things to know about Honda’s latest offering in the ADV segment, the XL750 Transalp.
Honda XL750 Transalp Design
The Honda XL750 Transalp resembles the Honda Africa Twin
The Honda XL750 Transalp draws inspiration from the iconic Transalp of the 1980s and takes design cues from its elder sibling, the Honda Africa Twin. Its design combines adventure aesthetics with modern elements, featuring a compact LED headlamp, a large integrated windscreen, and a large tank shroud. The bike's practicality is enhanced with a stepped seat, an aluminium rear carrier, and an integrated luggage rack.
Also Read: Honda Introduces E-Clutch Tech For Motorcycles
Honda XL750 Transalp Features
The Transalp is equipped with a 5.0-inch TFT display that provides essential rider information
The Transalp comes equipped with a 5.0-inch TFT instrumentation panel that provides essential rider information such as a speedometer, tachometer, gear-position indicator, fuel gauge, and riding modes. Honda has incorporated its Honda Smartphone Voice Control System (HSVCs), enabling riders to connect their smartphones to manage calls, messages, music, and navigation. Additional features include an emergency stop signal, traction control, ride-by-wire, and a slipper clutch.
Honda XL750 Transalp Engine
Riders can select from five different riding modes, including Sport, Standard, Rain, Gravel, and customisable user mode
Powering the Transalp 750 is a 755cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine, delivering 90.52 bhp at 9,500 rpm and 75 Nm of torque at 7,250 rpm. The transmission is managed by a 6-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch, complemented by a bi-directional quick-shifter. Riders can select from five different riding modes, including Sport, Standard, Rain, Gravel, and customisable user mode, allowing personalisation of various parameters through a 5-inch TFT screen.
Also Read: 2023 Honda Gold Wing Tour Launched At Rs 39.20 lakh
Honda XL750 Transalp Cycle Parts
The Transalp stands as one of the lightest multi-cylinder ADV bikes available in India
This motorcycle is constructed around a lightweight steel diamond frame and features a 43 mm Showa USD fork at the front and a monoshock at the rear with Pro-Link suspension. It rides on 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wire-spoke wheels. Braking duties are handled by 310 mm twin brakes at the front and a 256 mm single disc at the rear. With a kerb weight of 208kg, the Transalp stands as one of the lightest multi-cylinder ADV bikes available in India.
Honda XL750 Transalp Bookings and Deliveries
Bookings are open for the first 100 customers and deliveries are scheduled to begin in November 2023
The Honda XL750 Transalp is already available in international markets and will be introduced in India through the Completely Built-Up (CBU) route from Japan. Bookings are open for the first 100 customers and will exclusively be handled through the Honda BingWing Top Line dealership. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in November 2023.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Honda Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-12879 second ago
An LED indicator on the instrument console alerts the rider when the side stand is incorrectly positioned during motion.
-12877 second ago
The Hiace BEV model was one among the many concepts showcased at the 2023 Japanese Mobility show by the Japanese manufacturer
-11841 second ago
The Safari Rally Z Tribute boasts a dark red exterior, additional lighting, and custom KW Safari suspension, raising its ride height by 2 inches for off-road prowess.
-10619 second ago
We list down the best electric scooters that you can purchase in India today.
-10153 second ago
Google Maps will now showcase real-time information on EV Chargers including compatibility, charging speed, and usage history to help EV drivers make informed choices
-4277 second ago
The certified pre-owned programme showcases a comprehensive and multi-layered inspection process
-120 second ago
Are you looking for an adventure on a motorcycle? Here are the top five recommendations to consider under the 5 lakh
23 minutes ago
This accomplishment was realised within a span of 45 months since the initial launch of the iQube in January 2020
50 minutes ago
Ducati sold a total of 47,867 units globally, with Italy, USA and Germany being the top three markets.
2 hours ago
Ultraviolette will make its international debut at EICMA 2023 and will also showcase its high-end electric performance motorcycle platforms.
1 day ago
Prices of the new Honda XL750 Transalp are introductory with bookings open for the first 100 customers
18 days ago
The new Himalayan 452 is scheduled for its global unveil on November 7th, 2023
20 days ago
In addition to the colour schemes, the Aprilia Tuareg will also include an accessory that includes a specialised air filter designed to protect the engine from dust on off-road and dusty terrain.
21 days ago
Special editions of the CB350 series offer unique colour schemes and cost about Rs 1,500 more than the standard models.
21 days ago
Suzuki has tuned the V-Strom 800 more for street riding and long-distance touring.