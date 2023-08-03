  • Home
  • News
  • Honda 2Wheelers Teases New Motorcycle Again; Launch Next Month

Honda 2Wheelers Teases New Motorcycle Again; Launch Next Month

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India teased its new premium commuter motorcycle in the 150-160 cc segment. The new model will take on the likes of the Hero Xtreme 160R, Bajaj Pulsar N160 and the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V.
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
03-Aug-23 02:10 PM IST
New Honda Motorcycle Teaser.jpg
Highlights
  • New motorcycle likely to be a model in the 150-160 cc segment
  • Launch in late August or early September
  • Full details on the motorcycle out on August 8, 2023

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India teased its soon-to-be-launched motorcycle again. Now, we have already seen the motorcycle and full details of the motorcycle will be revealed on August 8, 2023. The second teaser video does give us a glimpse of a muscular fuel tank, so we expect the motorcycle to be sporty and carry street-fighter styling on it.  

 

Also Read: Honda Teases New Motorcycle In The 160 cc Segment

 

The 160 cc motorcycle segment in India is already quite competitive with the Bajaj Pulsar N160, Hero Xtreme 160R 4V, TVS Apache RTR 160 4V to name a few motorcycles. Now, Honda already has the X-Blade and the Unicorn on sale in this segment and both get a 162 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine. Most likely the new SP 160 will feature the same engine with same state of tune which is 13.27 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 14.59 Nm at 5,500 rpm. 

Expect the new motorcycle to get similar cycle parts like telescopic fork up front and a monoshock at the rear. Disc brake is likely to be standard on the new bike. We also believe that the new SP 160 will have a similar list of features to Honda’s other two 160 cc motorcycles.

 

Also Read: Honda Activa Sales Cross 3 Crore Units

 

While the unveil date has been revealed, we suspect that Honda is likely to launch the new motorcycle probably in late August or early September 2023.  

Related Articles
EICMA 2022: Honda Reveals New CMX1100T Rebel Tourer
EICMA 2022: Honda Reveals New CMX1100T Rebel Tourer
9 months ago
Honda Announces Electrification Plans For Two-Wheelers, 10 New EVs Planned By 2025
Honda Announces Electrification Plans For Two-Wheelers, 10 New EVs Planned By 2025
11 months ago
Honda CRF300L Spotted At A Dealership In India
Honda CRF300L Spotted At A Dealership In India
1 year ago
Honda, Kawasaki, Suzuki And Yamaha Join Hands; To Form New Battery-Swapping Company
Honda, Kawasaki, Suzuki And Yamaha Join Hands; To Form New Battery-Swapping Company
1 year ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
0
8.1
10
Used 2017 Maruti Suzuki Swift VDI for sale

2017 Maruti Suzuki Swift

wishlist
  • 29,659 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
5.25 L
₹ 11,758/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
0
9.2
10
Used 2021 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R VXI 1.2 BS IV for sale

2021 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

wishlist
  • 17,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
5.75 L
₹ 12,878/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Amberhai, New Delhi
0
7.3
10
Used 2013 Hyundai i10 1.2 Asta MT for sale

2013 Hyundai i10

wishlist
  • 41,489 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
4.45 L
locationcar&bike Superstore, Shakurbasti Rs, New Delhi

Honda Bikes

View All

Quick Links

Mahindra Cars
Tata Cars
Honda Cars
Maruti Suzuki Cars
Hyundai Cars
Toyota Cars

Trending Now

Certified Cars Banner