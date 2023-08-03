Honda 2Wheelers Teases New Motorcycle Again; Launch Next Month

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India teased its soon-to-be-launched motorcycle again. Now, we have already seen the motorcycle and full details of the motorcycle will be revealed on August 8, 2023. The second teaser video does give us a glimpse of a muscular fuel tank, so we expect the motorcycle to be sporty and carry street-fighter styling on it.

Also Read: Honda Teases New Motorcycle In The 160 cc Segment

The 160 cc motorcycle segment in India is already quite competitive with the Bajaj Pulsar N160, Hero Xtreme 160R 4V, TVS Apache RTR 160 4V to name a few motorcycles. Now, Honda already has the X-Blade and the Unicorn on sale in this segment and both get a 162 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine. Most likely the new SP 160 will feature the same engine with same state of tune which is 13.27 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 14.59 Nm at 5,500 rpm.

Expect the new motorcycle to get similar cycle parts like telescopic fork up front and a monoshock at the rear. Disc brake is likely to be standard on the new bike. We also believe that the new SP 160 will have a similar list of features to Honda’s other two 160 cc motorcycles.

Also Read: Honda Activa Sales Cross 3 Crore Units

While the unveil date has been revealed, we suspect that Honda is likely to launch the new motorcycle probably in late August or early September 2023.