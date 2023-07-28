  • Home
Honda 2Wheelers To Unveil New Motorcycle On August 2, 2023

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India is all set to unveil a new premium commuter motorcycle in the 150-160 cc segment. The new model will take on the likes of the Hero Xtreme 160R, Bajaj Pulsar N160 and the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V.
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
28-Jul-23 12:58 PM IST
Highlights
  • New Honda motorcycle to be unveiled on August 2, 2023
  • Likely to be a model in the 150-160 cc segment
  • Could be called the Honda 'SP160'

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India sent us an invitation for the unveil of a new motorcycle, on August 2, 2023. Details of the motorcycle to be launched are scarce but it is likely to be a new premium commuter motorcycle in the 150-160 cc segment. The new motorcycle is likely to be launched under an existing brand name and we expect it to be called ‘Honda SP160’. 

 

Also Read: Honda Dio 125 Launched In India 

 

The 160 cc motorcycle segment in India is already quite competitive with the Bajaj Pulsar N160, Hero Xtreme 160R 4V, TVS Apache RTR 160 4V to name a few motorcycles. Now, Honda already has the X-Blade and the Unicorn on sale in this segment and both get a 162 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine. Most likely the new SP 160 will feature the same engine with same state of tune which is 13.27 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 14.59 Nm at 5,500 rpm. 

Also Read: Honda Activa Sales Cross 3 Crore Units

 

Expect the new motorcycle to get similar cycle parts like telescopic fork up front and a monoshock at the rear. Disc brake is likely to be standard on the new bike. We also believe that the new SP 160 will have a similar list of features to Honda’s other two 160 cc motorcycles.

 

While the unveil date has been revealed, we suspect that Honda is likely to launch the new motorcycle as the festive season begins in India, sometime in September 2023.  

