Honda Dio 125 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 83,400

After weeks of teasing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has launched a new 125 cc scooter, the Dio 125. It continues to get the same moto-scooter styling that the Dio was always famous for and is now powered by the same 125 cc engine as on the Grazia 125. The standard variant is priced at Rs. 83,400 while the smart variant is priced at Rs. 91,300 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

In terms of specification, the 125 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled and fuel-injected engine makes 8.14 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 10.3 Nm of peak torque at 5,000 rpm. The motor is paired to a CVT unit like other scooters from Honda.

It carries the exact same look at the Dio 110, except for new colour schemes and few upgraded details such as the chrome shield on the exhaust and a 190 mm disc brake up front. The panels and parts stay the same as before. The scooter continues to get a 12-inch wheel up front and a 10-inch wheel at the rear. The scooter is offered in seven colours - Pearl Siren Blue, Pearl Deep Ground Gray, Pearl Night Star Black, Mat Marvel Blue Metallic, Mat Axis Gray Metallic, Mat Sangria Red Metallic & Sports Red.

The Dio 125 gets Honda’s H-Smart tech, with a smart key that comes with four functions – Smart find, smart unlock, smart safe and smart start. As the names suggest, the smart key can help you find your scooter in a parking lot, it can be locked and unlocked without the actual key operation and if the key is within two metres of the scooter, then the rider can start the scooter by simply turning the knob on the multi-function key system on the dash.

Other features include a new, fully digital instrument console, which shows speed, real-time data for fuel efficiency and range, along with the usual tell-tale lights, trip meter and a clock. The scooter is also equipped with Honda’s Combi-braking system (CBS) and an idle start stop system as well.

The Honda Dio 125 will go up against the Suzuki Burgman 125 Street and the TVS NTorq 125 in the Indian market. There is the Aprilia SXR 125 as well, but it is priced well over Rs. 1.25 lakh (ex-showroom).