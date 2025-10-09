Royal Enfield 350 cc Motorcycles Now Available On Amazon
- Royal Enfield 350 cc models now available online across 10 cities
- RE 350 cc bikes now available on Amazon & Flipkart
- 350 cc RE bikes have become more affordable from September 2025
Royal Enfield has expanded its online retail presence through its tie-up with Amazon India. The entire range of Royal Enfield 350 cc motorcycles can now be purchased on the e-commerce platform. The 350 cc model range includes the Classic 350, Bullet 350, Hunter 350, Goan Classic 350 and the new Meteor 350. The new partnership with Amazon is in addition to the brand offering its 350 cc motorcycles on Flipkart a few weeks ago.
Also Read: Royal Enfield 350 cc Motorcycle Range Available On Flipkart
All 350 cc Royal Enfield motorcycles will be available on Amazon
The partnership with Amazon offers enhanced convenience in addition to flexible and easy payment options available on Amazon. Purchasing a Royal Enfield 350 cc motorcycle is available to customers in 5 major cities such as Ahmedabad, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Pune. The delivery and after-sales support will be provided by the customer’s preferred Royal Enfield dealership in the city.
Also Read: Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 First Ride Review
The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is the most affordable 350 cc Royal Enfield
On the Royal Enfield brand page, customers can also purchase genuine motorcycle accessories, riding gear and merchandise. With the partnership with Amazon, Royal Enfield’s 350 cc range of motorcycles are available in two leading e-commerce platforms catering to 10 major cities – Ahmedabad, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Pune on Amazon, and Bengaluru, Gurugram, Kolkata, Lucknow and Mumbai on Flipkart.
Also Read: GST Hiked To 40% On Motorcycles Above 350 cc
Royal Enfield's 350 cc model range has become more affordable following the cut in GST rates in September 2025
Royal Enfield’s 350 cc models have become more affordable following a GST rate cut for two-wheelers under 350 cc, from 28 per cent to 18 per cent in September 2025. Prices for the Classic 350 now begin at Rs. 1.81 lakh (Ex-showroom), down from over Rs. 1.97 lakh (Ex-showroom).
