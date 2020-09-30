All-New Honda H'Ness Premium Motorcycle: What To Expect

The new Honda H'Ness premium bike is likely to have a displacement between 300 cc to 500 cc

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) is all set to launch its all-new premium motorcycle on September 30, 2020. Expected to be called the Honda H'Ness, a stylised word for Highness, the new model is likely to have a displacement between 300 cc to 500 cc. The new motorcycle, expected to be a cruiser motorcycle, will go up against Royal Enfield bikes, particularly the upcoming Meteor 350. Globally, Honda already sells the Rebel range of cruiser bikes, offered in both 300 cc and 500 cc option, and we expect the new bike, coming to India, will be a re-worked model, sharing the engine and platform. Of course, it will come with the new brand name - Honda H'Ness.

If at all the Honda H'Ness is based on the Rebel then we could get the bike in either of these two engine options - the entry-level Honda Rebel 300 powered by the CBR300's 286cc, single-cylinder engine, or the Rebel 500 that gets the 471 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin from the CBR500. Both engines are four-valve, DOHC, fuel-injected engines which have been re-tuned for better low-end grunt. That said, in India, Honda offered the CB300R with a 286 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine tuned for 30 bhp and 27.4 Nm of peak torque, so, it is possible then that, a re-tuned version of the engine, could be used in the new motorcycle.

The new motorcycle will be retailed through Honda's BigWing showroom network

In fact, the teaser videos released by HMSI on social media highlights the exhaust note of the new motorcycle which is quite meaty and has a thump similar to what you hear in a Royal Enfield motorcycles. The new motorcycle will be retailed through Honda's BigWing showroom network which exclusively caters to sales and after-sales of the Japanese two-wheeler brand's premium bikes that are above 300 cc.

