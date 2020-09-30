New Cars and Bikes in India
Honda H'Ness CB 350 vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India unveiled the new H'Ness CB 350 in India. It is a modern classic roadster with a nice design and a decent list of features as well. We tell you how the new Honda H'ness CB 350 fares against its rivals - Royal Enfield Classic 350, Jawa 300 and Benelli Imperiale 400.

Deliveries for the Honda H'Ness CB 350 will begin mid-October onwards

Highlights

  • Prices for the Honda H'Ness CB 350 to start at Rs. 1.90 lakh
  • It gets some segment first features as well
  • Rivals are Royal Enfield Classic 350, Jawa 300 & Benelli Imperiale 400

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) revealed its newest motorcycle, the Honda H'Ness CB 350. While the exact variant-wise pricing will be announced later, the company says that the pricing will start at ₹ 1.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The H'Ness CB 350 is a retro roadster with a classic, old-school design and will take on rivals such as the Royal Enfield Classic 350, Benelli Imperiale 400 and the Jawa motorcycles as well. This is the first time that HMSI launched a retro motorcycle in the 300 - 500 cc segment in India and the company has a motorcycle that can do well too. We tell you how the Honda H'Ness CB 350 squares up against its rivals. Do note that Royal Enfield too will launch the Meteor 350 very soon.

Honda H'Ness CB 350 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350

te4jlva8

(The CB 350 offers more power and torque, is lighter too and offers a whole lot of features. But the Classic 350 is more affordable)

The biggest rival to the Honda H'Ness CB 350 will be the Classic 350 from Royal Enfield. The Classic 350 is still one of the highest selling models in the segment and for the company as well. On paper, the Honda seems to be the better option, with more power and torque (marginally) and a full 10 kg lighter too. The torque on the Honda comes in fully at 3,000 rpm, which should translate into solid bottom end and mid-range too. Plus, the H'Ness has a 31 mm advantage in terms of ground clearance too. What goes Classic 350's way is the starting price, which is ₹ 30,000 less than the Honda. Both models get dual-channel ABS and the Classic has the option of a single-channel ABS model too.

Specifications Honda H'Ness CB 350 Royal Enfield Classic 350
Displacement 348.36 cc 346 cc
Max Output 20.78 bhp @ 5,500 rpm 19.1 bhp @ 5,250 rpm
Peak Torque 30 Nm @ 3,000 rpm 28 Nm @ 4,000 rpm
Transmission 5-speed gearbox 5-speed gearbox
Ground Clearance 166 mm 135 mm
Kerb Weight 181 kg 191 kg
Fuel Tank Capacity 15 litres 13.5 litres
Starting Price ₹ 1.90 lakh ₹ 1.60 lakh
ABS Dual-channel Single/Dual-channel

Honda H'Ness CB 350 vs Benelli Imperiale 400

fdll4k2c

(The Benelli Imperiale 400 is heavier than the Honda H'Ness CB 350. Power and torque on both motorcycles are similar)

The Benelli Imperiale 400 is yet another rival for the Honda H'Ness CB 350. In terms of power and torque, both models are near identical and get a 5-speed gearbox too. But the big difference here is the weight. At 181 kg, the Honda is 24 kg lighter than the Benelli and that means the performance is likely to better too. Plus, the Honda gets a bigger fuel tank too, which means more range. If we consider the pricing, then Honda undercuts the Benelli too. Both bikes get dual-channel ABS as standard.

Specifications Honda H'Ness CB 350 Benelli Imperiale 400
Displacement 348.36 cc 374 cc
Max Output 20.78 bhp @ 5,500 rpm 20.71 bhp @ 6,000 rpm
Peak Torque 30 Nm @ 3,000 rpm 29 Nm @ 3,500 rpm
Transmission 5-speed gearbox 5-speed gearbox
Ground Clearance 166 mm 165 mm
Kerb Weight 181 kg 205 kg
Fuel Tank Capacity 15 litres 12 litres
Starting Price ₹ 1.90 lakh ₹ 1.99 lakh
ABS Dual-channel Dual-channel

Honda H'Ness CB 350 vs Jawa 300

8tg7gohk

(The Jawa 300 offers more power and is lighter than the H'Ness CB 350. Plus it gets a 6-speed gearbox as well)

Lastly, we come to the Jawa 300, which could be a big rival to the Honda. The Jawa makes 5.36 bhp more than the Honda H'Ness CB 350 but makes about 3 Nm of less torque too. Plus it gets a 6-speed gearbox compared to the 5-speed unit on the Honda. The Jawa is also 9 kg lighter than the H'Ness and gets an optional dual-channel ABS. Maybe Honda could offer a single-channel ABS variant of the H'Ness CB 350 and lower the price point further to match Royal Enfield and Jawa. Then, it will be game on! In the true sense of the phase! Although in terms of availability, sales and service, Honda is likely to trump Jawa. That could be a big factor in the buying decision for many customers.

Specifications Honda H'Ness CB 350 Jawa Standard
Displacement 348.36 cc 293 cc
Max Output 20.78 bhp @ 5,500 rpm 26.14 bhp @ 6,500 rpm
Peak Torque 30 Nm @ 3,000 rpm 27.05 Nm @ 5,000 rpm
Transmission 5-speed gearbox 6-speed gearbox
Ground Clearance 166 mm 165 mm
Kerb Weight 181 kg 172 kg
Fuel Tank Capacity 15 litres 14 litres
Starting Price ₹ 1.90 lakh ₹ 1.74 lakh
ABS Dual-channel Dual-channel (O)

Its rivals may have similar specifications and/or maybe undercut the Honda H'Ness CB 350, the bike does get a bunch of segment first features like all-LED lighting, Smartphone Voice Control, Selectable Torque Control and more importantly an assist and slipper clutch as well. Plus, it gets counter-balancer too, which means there has been an attempt to keep the going smooth as well. And when you consider these, the Honda H'Ness CB 350 does seem to make sense. At least on paper! Do keep looking for a comprehensive review of the new Honda H'Ness CB 350 coming soon.

