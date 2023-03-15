Honda Shine 100 India Launch: All You Need To Know

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has launched its first ever 100 cc commuter motorcycle in India, the Honda Shine 100. Built to take on the 100 cc models from Hero MotoCorp, namely the Hero Splendor, which is the largest selling two-wheeler in the world and the Hero HF Deluxe, the Honda Shine 100 has its work cut out. As expected, the target audience with the Shine 100 is rural and semi-urban markets, which is where it is expected to garner volumes. So, here is everything you need to know about the new Honda Shine 100.

Price and Availability

The Honda Shine 100 is priced at Rs. 64,900 (ex-showroom, Mumbai). For now, it is available in just one variant. The series production of the new commuter bike will begin this month onwards and it will begin reaching dealerships by May 2023. Honda has opened bookings for the Shine 100 as well.

Design

The Honda Shine 100 gets design that is inspired by its elder sibling, the very popular Honda Shine 125. It is the best-selling 125 cc bike in the market and has tremendous recall value. Which is why Honda, we believe, did a good thing by retaining the design elements of the 125 cc bike on the 100 cc unit. The big halogen headlight, bikini fairing, black alloy wheels, large single-piece seat, give the motorcycle a typical commuter-bike silhouette. The Honda Shine 100 will be offered in five colours - Black with Red Stripes, Black with Blue Stripes, Black with Green Stripes, Black with Gold Stripes and lastly, Black with Grey Stripes.

Technical Specifications

The Honda Shine gets a new 100 cc engine, which features modern technology like programmed fuel injection, friction reduction and Honda’s ESP or enhanced smart power technology. The motor displaces 99.7 cc and makes 7.50 bhp, 8.05 Nm. Of course, the engine is OBD-2 compliant and will conform to the BS6 phase 2 emission norms as well. It gets a 4-speed gearbox like most commuter motorcycles. The smart bit is that the fuel pump on the Shine 100 is positioned outside the fuel tank for easy service and maintenance.

Features & Cycle Parts

The Honda Shine 100 is aggressively priced, there’s no doubt about that! And that results in the motorcycle having all the necessary features like side-stand engine inhibitor function, analogue twin-pod instrument cluster and halogen lamps, along with standard drum brakes and combined braking system along with electric start. The Shine 100 is a no-nonsense two-wheeler whose primary purpose is comfort and efficiency. It gets telescopic fork up front, with twin shock absorbers at the rear.

Ergonomics and Convenience

The Honda Shine has a seat height of 786 mm, which is quite accessible, even for shorter riders. The length of the single-piece seat is 677 mm, which should be roomy enough for a rider and a pillion. The ground clearance of the motorcycle is a decent 168 mm and the turning radius of the motorcycle is 1.9 metres, which is said to be the best in the segment. While we do not have details on the kerb weight of the bike, expect it to be lightweight.