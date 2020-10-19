New Cars and Bikes in India
Honda H'Ness CB350 Despatches Commence; Deliveries To Begin Soon

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has commenced the despatches of the H'Ness CB350 from its plant in Manesar, Haryana. Deliveries of the new motorcycle should begin soon via Honda's BigWing outlets in India.

Highlights

  • Prices for the Honda H'Ness CB 350 start at Rs. 1.85 lakh
  • It gets a 348 cc single-cylinder engine which makes 21 bhp & 30 Nm
  • The H'Ness CB 350 goes up against the Royal Enfield Classic 350

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has begun despatching the newly launched Honda H'Ness CB350 from its factory in Manesar, Haryana, with the first model intended for the customers rolling out of the plant today itself. Deliveries of the H'Ness CB350 should begin within the next couple of week at the latest. The Honda CB 350 DLX Pro has been priced at ₹ 1.90 lakh, while the DLX variant is priced at ₹ 1.85 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, Gurugram. The retro-styled modern classic will be positioned as a premium product in the 350-500 cc motorcycle segment and will be sold through Honda's BigWing network in India.

(Prices for the Honda H'Ness CB 350 start at ₹ 1.85 lakh and go up to ₹ 1.90 lakh)

The H'Ness CB 350 gets a 348 cc single-cylinder engine which makes 20.78 bhp at 5,500 rpm and the peak torque output is rated at 30 Nm at 3,000 rpm. The engine is paired to a 5-speed gearbox. The H'Ness CB 350 is a retro-styled roadster aimed squarely at Royal Enfield's 350 cc motorcycles, in the 350-500 cc motorcycle space. Like Royal Enfield, Honda's game plan could see the company introducing multiple models in the segment with different styling.

(The Honda H'Ness CB 350 will be sold through Honda's BigWing outlets across India)

In terms of features, the H'Ness CB350 gets Honda Selectable Torque Control, or HSTC (Honda-speak for traction control system), a segment-first, as well as Honda Smartphone Voice Control system. A riding interface installed on a smartphone can be accessed through Bluetooth, and supports major features such as navigation, music playback, phone calls and incoming messages. All these can be accessed through and toggled through the left handlebar switch-cube, and the information will be communicated through a helmet-mounted headset. The headset though needs to be purchased separately.

(The Royal Enfield Classic 350 is one of the biggest rivals of the H'Ness CB 350)

The speedometer is a single-pod analogue unit which is looks classic but also features a digital screen with features like gear position indicator, distance to empty, average fuel consumption, real-time fuel consumption figures, battery voltage meter and a fuel gauge. The tell-tale lights feature a side-stand indicator which also acts as an engine inhibitor.

As far as rivals are concerned, the H'Ness CB350 goes up against the likes of the Royal Enfield 350 range, Jawa 300 and Benelli Imperiale 400.

