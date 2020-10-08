Honda H'Ness CB 350 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs Jawa vs Benelli Imperiale 400: Price Comparison

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) broke new ground for the company with the introduction of the H'Ness CB 350. The all-new motorcycle is a big step away from Honda's commuter and sports bikes on sale, and been developed for the Indian market to compete in the successful modern-classic segment. Royal Enfield leads the way here but Honda is here to steal some of that thunder from the Chennai-based bike maker. However, the new Honda H'Ness CB 350 will also compete against the Jawa 300 and the Benelli Imperiale 400 that brought some diversity in recent years to this segment. So, where does the H'Ness CB 350 stand against its competition in terms of pricing? We take a quick look.

Also Read: Honda H'Ness CB 350 Launched; Priced At ₹ 1.85 Lakh

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 starts at a substantially lower price than the Honda CB 350

Honda H'Ness CB 350 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350

The new Honda H'Ness CB 350 is offered in two variants - DLX and DLX Pro. The CB 350 DLX is priced at ₹ 1.85 lakh, while the DLX Pro is priced at ₹ 1.90 lakh. In comparison, the segment bestseller - Royal Enfield Classic 350 is priced from as low as ₹ 1.61 lakh. However, the base price is for the single-channel ABS equipped version. The Classic 350 dual-channel ABS version is more comparable to the H'Ness CB 350 and is priced between ₹ 1.70 lakh and ₹ 1.86 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi). That's neck-to-neck pricing with the CB 350 DLX. Do note that the more affordable versions of the Classic are the more popular sellers. Moreover, prices for the CB 350 are introductory and likely to go up in the months to come. Both bikes are identical with a 350 cc air-cooled mill but the Honda makes more power in comparison.

Also Read: Honda H'Ness CB 350 vs Rivals: Spec Comparison

The Jawa Classic undercuts the Honda CB 350 in both variants

Honda H'Ness CB 350 vs Jawa Classic

The modern-classic segment is all about the legacy and Jawa has been successful in bringing its legacy to the fore. The classic design with a modern heart works well for the Jawa and the model makes more power too with 26 bhp from its 293 cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine with fuel-injection. The Jawa Classic is more competitively priced over the CB 350 with the single-channel ABS version offered at ₹ 1.74 lakh, while the dual-channel ABS model is priced at ₹ 1.83 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi). The Jawa is a good ₹ 2000 less than the CB 350 DLX and ₹ 7000 more affordable than the DLX Pro variant.

Also Read: BS6 Royal Enfield Classic 350 & Himalayan Get A Price Hike Of ₹ 1837

The Benelli Imperiale 400 has period-correct looks from the 1950s while sporting a larger 374 cc engine

Honda H'Ness CB 350 vs Benelli Imperiale 400

The Benelli Imperiale 400 is quite a likeable motorcycle and was recently upgraded to the BS6 norms. It is also the Italian motorcycle maker's most affordable offering in the country. Interestingly, the CB 350 will be the most affordable motorcycle to retail out of Honda's Big Wing premium dealerships. The Imperiale 400 though is more expensive than the CB 350 with a single, full-loaded version priced at ₹ 1.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike gets a larger 374 cc engine while power figures are identical with 20 bhp available on both bikes, whereas the Imperiale develops 29 Nm of peak torque against the Honda's 30 Nm on offer. That being said, the Benelli bike is 24 kg heavier than the H'Ness CB 350.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.