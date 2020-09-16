Royal Enfield has silently hiked prices across its motorcycle range and after the flagship 650 Twins, it is the more affordable Classic 350 and the Himalayan that have seen a price revision. Both motorcycles are now more expensive by ₹ 1837 across all colour options. The 2020 Royal Enfield Classic 350 now starts at ₹ 1.61 lakh for the single-channel ABS version, while the dual-channel ABS model is priced from ₹ 1.69 lakh onwards. On the other hand, the BS6 Royal Enfield Himalayan line-up is now priced between ₹ 1.91 lakh and ₹ 1.96 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi).
2020 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Prices
|Royal Enfield Classic 350 BS6 Variants
|New Prices
|Old Prices
|Price Difference
|Single-Channel ABS
|₹ 161,688
|₹ 159,851
|₹ 1837
|Dual-Channel ABS
|₹ 169,617 - ₹ 186,319
|₹ 167,780 - ₹ 184,482
|₹ 1837
The price hike has made the BS6 Royal Enfield Classic 350 about ₹ 16,000 more expensive than the BS4 version. The bike though still remains more affordable than its rivals including the Jawa Forty Two that retails at ₹ 1.65 lakh for the single-channel ABS variant and ₹ 1.74 lakh for the dual-channel ABS version. The more expensive Jawa is priced between ₹ 1.74 lakh and ₹ 1.83 lakh for the single and dual-channel ABS options respectively. The recently launched Benelli Imperiale 400, meanwhile retails at ₹ 1.99 lakh and is offered only with dual-channel ABS.
With respect to performance, the BS6 compliant Royal Enfield Classic 350 is powered by the same 346 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine with fuel injection that develops 19.1 bhp and 28 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The bike is heavier by one kg over the BS4 version, and has a kerb weight of 192 kg.
2020 Royal Enfield Himalayan BS6 Prices
|Royal Enfield Himalayan BS6 Variants
|New Prices
|Old Prices
|Price Difference
|Granite Black / Snow White
|₹ 191,401
|₹ 189,564
|₹ 1837
|Sleet Grey / Gravel Grey
|₹ 194,155
|₹ 192,318
|₹ 1837
|Lake Blue / Rock Red
|₹ 195,990
|₹ 194,154
|₹ 1837
With the Royal Enfield Himalayan, the 2020 version not only brought a BS6 compliant engine but also new colour options, switchable ABS, hazard lights, redesigned side stand and improved braking performance. Power comes from the same 411 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine with fuel-injection that develops 24.5 bhp and 32 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. Compared to the BS4 version, the Himalayan is about ₹ 10,000 more expensive with the latest hike.
