BS6 Royal Enfield Classic 350 & Himalayan Get A Price Hike Of ₹ 1837

The Royal Enfield Himalayan and the Classic 350 have received a price hike for the second time this year since the transition to BS6 emission norms.

Both the Royal Enfield Classic 350 and the Himalayan previously received hikes in May this year

Highlights

  • The price hike affects all versions of the Classic 350 and Himalayan
  • The RE Classic 350 is still cheaper than the Jawa & Benelli Imperiale 400
  • Royal Enfield has also hiked prices on the 650 Twins in its line-up

Royal Enfield has silently hiked prices across its motorcycle range and after the flagship 650 Twins, it is the more affordable Classic 350 and the Himalayan that have seen a price revision. Both motorcycles are now more expensive by ₹ 1837 across all colour options. The 2020 Royal Enfield Classic 350 now starts at ₹ 1.61 lakh for the single-channel ABS version, while the dual-channel ABS model is priced from ₹ 1.69 lakh onwards. On the other hand, the BS6 Royal Enfield Himalayan line-up is now priced between ₹ 1.91 lakh and ₹ 1.96 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi).

Also Read: BS6 Royal Enfield Classic 350, BS6 Bullet 350 Prices Hiked In May 2020

2020 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Prices

Royal Enfield Classic 350 BS6 Variants New Prices Old Prices Price Difference
Single-Channel ABS ₹ 161,688 ₹ 159,851 ₹ 1837
Dual-Channel ABS ₹ 169,617 - ₹ 186,319 ₹ 167,780 - ₹ 184,482 ₹ 1837
i5plptlk

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 still remains the most affordable choice in its segment

The price hike has made the BS6 Royal Enfield Classic 350 about ₹ 16,000 more expensive than the BS4 version. The bike though still remains more affordable than its rivals including the Jawa Forty Two that retails at ₹ 1.65 lakh for the single-channel ABS variant and ₹ 1.74 lakh for the dual-channel ABS version. The more expensive Jawa is priced between ₹ 1.74 lakh and ₹ 1.83 lakh for the single and dual-channel ABS options respectively. The recently launched Benelli Imperiale 400, meanwhile retails at ₹ 1.99 lakh and is offered only with dual-channel ABS.

With respect to performance, the BS6 compliant Royal Enfield Classic 350 is powered by the same 346 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine with fuel injection that develops 19.1 bhp and 28 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The bike is heavier by one kg over the BS4 version, and has a kerb weight of 192 kg.

2020 Royal Enfield Himalayan BS6 Prices

Royal Enfield Himalayan BS6 Variants New Prices Old Prices Price Difference
Granite Black / Snow White ₹ 191,401 ₹ 189,564 ₹ 1837
Sleet Grey / Gravel Grey ₹ 194,155 ₹ 192,318 ₹ 1837
Lake Blue / Rock Red ₹ 195,990 ₹ 194,154 ₹ 1837

Also Read: Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 & Continental GT 650 BS6 Prices Hiked For The First Time

3gdp2rvc

The 2020 Himalayan BS6 gets new colours, switchable ABS and improved braking power

0 Comments

With the Royal Enfield Himalayan, the 2020 version not only brought a BS6 compliant engine but also new colour options, switchable ABS, hazard lights, redesigned side stand and improved braking performance. Power comes from the same 411 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine with fuel-injection that develops 24.5 bhp and 32 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. Compared to the BS4 version, the Himalayan is about ₹ 10,000 more expensive with the latest hike.

BS6 Royal Enfield Classic 350 & Himalayan Get A Price Hike Of Rs. 1837
