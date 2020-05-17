New Cars and Bikes in India

BS6 Royal Enfield Classic 350, BS6 Bullet 350 Prices Hiked

Royal Enfield has increased the prices for the BS6 Classic 350 and BS6 Bullet 350 range of motorcycles by up to Rs. 2,755. The motorcycles now get a starting price of Rs. 1.60 lakh and Rs. 1.24 lakh (All prices ex-showroom Delhi).

Updated:
BS6 Royal Enfield Classic 350, BS6 Bullet 350 motorcycles have received their first price hike

Highlights

  • BS6 Royal Enfield Classic 350 is priced from Rs. 1.60 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • BS6 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 gets a starting price of Rs. 1.24 lakh
  • Royal Enfield has also raised the prices for BS6 Himalayan motorcycle

Royal Enfield has officially increased the prices for the BS6 version of Bullet 350 and Classic 350 models in the country. The two-wheeler manufacturer has raised the prices for the motorcycles by ₹ 2,755. Interestingly, this is the first price hike for the BS6 compliant Royal Enfield Bullet 350 and Classic 350 motorcycles that were introduced earlier this year. Apart from the Bullet 350 and Classic 350, the company has also increased the prices for the BS6 Himalayan by ₹ 2,754. 

The BS6 engine of the Royal Enfield Classic 350 is refined and now comes with a fuel-injected system 

The BS6 iteration of Royal Enfield Classic 350 single-channel ABS was launched in India at ₹ 1.57 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). After the price hike, the motorcycle now costs ₹ 1.60 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The model is offered in four exciting shades - Chestnut Red, Ash, Mercury Silver and Redditch Red. On the other hand, the more premium model of BS6 Royal Enfield Classic 350 motorcycle with dual-channel ABS now retails at ₹ 1.68 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It is available in 6 colour options - Chrome Black, Classic Black, Stealth Black, Stormrider Sand, Airborne Blue and Gunmetal Grey. The other models of BS6 Royal Enfield Classic 350 motorcycles like Classic 350 Signals, Classic 350 Gun Metal Grey Alloy & Classic Stealth Black & Chrome are priced at ₹ 1.78 lakh, ₹ 1.82 lakh & ₹ 1.85 lakh respectively (All Prices ex-showroom, Delhi).

On the other hand, Royal Enfield's most affordable BS6 bike too has received its first price hike. The BS6 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 motorcycle was introduced in the country in March with a starting price of ₹ 1.21 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It comes in two variants - Standard and ES (Electric Start). The BS6 Royal Enfield 350X is now priced at ₹ 1.24 lakh whereas the regular 350 motorcycle will now cost ₹ 1.30 lakh. The price for the BS6 Bullet 350 ES X has been increased to ₹ 1.40 lakh (All prices ex-showroom, Delhi).

Apart from the price hike, the motorcycles do not get any mechanical changes. Both the bikes use the same revised BS6-compliant 346 cc single-cylinder FI engine. The engine is tuned to produce 19.1 bhp of maximum power at 5,250 rpm with peak torque of 28 Nm at 4,000 rpm and it comes mated with a 5-speed gearbox.

