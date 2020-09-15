Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 And Continental GT 650 BS6 Prices Hiked For The First Time

Royal Enfield has increased prices on the BS6 compliant versions of the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650 in its range. The flagship motorcycles from the Chennai-based manufacturer get their first price hike since the transition to the new emission regulations and have seen an upward price revision by up to ₹ 1,837. The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 BS6 range now is now priced between ₹ 2.66 lakh and ₹ 2.87 lakh, whereas the Continental GT 650 BS6 is priced between ₹ 2.82 lakh and ₹ 3.03 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi).
Also Read: Royal Enfield Sets Up First Overseas Assembly Plant In Argentina
2020 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Prices
|Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Variants
|New Prices
|Old Prices
|Price Difference
|Interceptor 650 Orange Crush
|₹ 266,755
|₹ 264,919
|₹ 1836
|Interceptor 650 Silver Spectre / Mark Three/
|₹ 266,755
|₹ 264,919
|₹ 1836
|Interceptor 650 Ravishing Red/Baker Express
|₹ 274,643
|₹ 272,806
|₹ 1837
|Interceptor 650 Glitter and Dust
|₹ 287,787
|₹ 285,951
|
₹ 1836
Price hikes have been prevalent on the BS6 two-wheelers from almost all manufacturers since April this year to offset the additional costs incurred for the updated technology and now all the services offered during the lockdown. Royal Enfield though has not stated a specific reason for increasing prices on its offerings this time. Both bikes do not get any feature upgrades either with the hike.
2020 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Prices
|Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Variants
|New Prices
|Old Prices
|Price Difference
|Continental GT 650 Ventura Blue / Black Magic
|₹ 282,513
|₹ 280,677
|₹ 1836
|Continental GT 650 Ice Queen White / Dr Mayhem
|₹ 290,401
|₹ 288,564
|₹ 1837
|Continental GT 650 Mister Clean
|₹ 303,544
|Rs 301,707
|₹ 1837
On the bright side, the Royal Enfield 650 Twins continue to remain value-friendly options in the segment despite the increase in asking price. The bikes draw power from the 648 cc parallel-twin cylinder engine with fuel injection that develops 47 bhp and 52 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The Interceptor 650 differentiates itself with the modern-classic design, single-piece braced handlebar and a bench seat, all of which make for an upright riding posture. The retro design also makes it quite the canvas for personalisation.
Also Read: Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Is UK's Best-Selling Motorcycle For June 2020
Meanwhile, the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 is more aggressive with the cafe racer styling that includes clip-on handlebars, rear-set footpegs, and a single-seat. It also gets a smaller 12.5 litre fuel tank, as against the Interceptor 650's 13.7 litre unit.
Also Read: Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Full Specifications Leaked Prior To India Launch
While Royal Enfield has silently increased prices its motorcycles, the company is also in the process of introducing the all-new Meteor 350. The bike has been spied countless times now and specifications too were leaked recently. The Thunderbird successor will be a global model and will mark a new chapter in the company's history as a more future-ready motorcycle offering beyond the heritage design.
For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.