Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 And Continental GT 650 BS6 Prices Hiked For The First Time

The Royal Enfield 650 Twins get their first price hike since the transition to BS6 norms

Royal Enfield has increased prices on the BS6 compliant versions of the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650 in its range. The flagship motorcycles from the Chennai-based manufacturer get their first price hike since the transition to the new emission regulations and have seen an upward price revision by up to ₹ 1,837. The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 BS6 range now is now priced between ₹ 2.66 lakh and ₹ 2.87 lakh, whereas the Continental GT 650 BS6 is priced between ₹ 2.82 lakh and ₹ 3.03 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi).

2020 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Prices

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Variants New Prices Old Prices Price Difference Interceptor 650 Orange Crush ₹ 266,755 ₹ 264,919 ₹ 1836 Interceptor 650 Silver Spectre / Mark Three/ ₹ 266,755 ₹ 264,919 ₹ 1836 Interceptor 650 Ravishing Red/Baker Express ₹ 274,643 ₹ 272,806 ₹ 1837 Interceptor 650 Glitter and Dust ₹ 287,787 ₹ 285,951 ₹ 1836

The INT 650 and the CGT 650 do not get feature revisions while power continues to come from the 650 cc parallel-twin motor

Price hikes have been prevalent on the BS6 two-wheelers from almost all manufacturers since April this year to offset the additional costs incurred for the updated technology and now all the services offered during the lockdown. Royal Enfield though has not stated a specific reason for increasing prices on its offerings this time. Both bikes do not get any feature upgrades either with the hike.

2020 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Prices

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Variants New Prices Old Prices Price Difference Continental GT 650 Ventura Blue / Black Magic ₹ 282,513 ₹ 280,677 ₹ 1836 Continental GT 650 Ice Queen White / Dr Mayhem ₹ 290,401 ₹ 288,564 ₹ 1837 Continental GT 650 Mister Clean ₹ 303,544 Rs 301,707 ₹ 1837

On the bright side, the Royal Enfield 650 Twins continue to remain value-friendly options in the segment despite the increase in asking price. The bikes draw power from the 648 cc parallel-twin cylinder engine with fuel injection that develops 47 bhp and 52 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The Interceptor 650 differentiates itself with the modern-classic design, single-piece braced handlebar and a bench seat, all of which make for an upright riding posture. The retro design also makes it quite the canvas for personalisation.

The Continental GT 650 is the more aggressive of the two and gets a smaller fuel tank, clip-on handlebars and rear-set footpegs

Meanwhile, the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 is more aggressive with the cafe racer styling that includes clip-on handlebars, rear-set footpegs, and a single-seat. It also gets a smaller 12.5 litre fuel tank, as against the Interceptor 650's 13.7 litre unit.

While Royal Enfield has silently increased prices its motorcycles, the company is also in the process of introducing the all-new Meteor 350. The bike has been spied countless times now and specifications too were leaked recently. The Thunderbird successor will be a global model and will mark a new chapter in the company's history as a more future-ready motorcycle offering beyond the heritage design.

