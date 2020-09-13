New Cars and Bikes in India
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Full Specifications Leaked Prior To India Launch

The upcoming Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will replace the Thunderbird 350. Ahead of its launch, new set of specifications and key details have leaked online.

The Meteor 350 will come in 3 variants - Fireball, Stellar, and Supernova.

Highlights

  • The Meteor 350 will be the all-new motorcycle from Royal Enfield
  • The RE Meteor 350 will get Bluetooth-enabled Tripper Navigation Unit
  • The new Meteor 350 will be offered in 7 exciting colour options

The soon-to-be-launched Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is one of the highly awaited motorcycles from the Chennai-based two-wheeler manufacturer. The Royal Enfield Thunderbird replacement is likely to go on sale in India soon. We have seen plenty of spy shots of the Meteor 350 in the production guise confirming its imminent launch. Ahead of its debut, the full specifications of the motorcycle have been leaked online. Previously, a document surfaced online citing specifications, features, chassis details and more, giving a clear picture of what we can expect from the Meteor 350.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Engine Specifications & Features Leaked Ahead Of Launch

od82j9lo

Unlike Thunderbird 350, the Royal Enfield Meteor will get a 15-litre fuel tank 

We already know that the Meteor 350 will be offered in three variants - Fireball, Supernova, and Stellar. The bike is expected to be seen in seven body colours - Fireball Yellow, Fireball Red, Stellar Red Metallic, Stellar Black Matte, Stellar Blue Metallic, Supernova Brown, and Supernova Blue. The bike is expected to be priced in the bracket of ₹ 1.6 lakh to ₹ 1.9 lakh (ex-showroom).

Another interesting inclusion on the Meteor 350 will be an all-new instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, which is something that the brand hasn't introduced in the past. Taking a huge leap forward, the bike will also sport a twin-pod cluster wherein the bigger unit will feature an analogue speedometer while the smaller pod gets a TFT colour display offering navigation details. The smaller unit will be called as a Tripper Navigation Unit.

bug9snhg

The upcoming Royal Enfield Meteor will come with leant back seating for relaxed posture 

The Meteor will flaunt a retro design with bobber style elements featuring circular halogen headlamp with LED DRLs, LED tail lamps, forward-set footpegs, lower seat height, raised handlebar, 15-litre fuel tank and more. However, the Royal Enfield Thunderbird featured a 20-litre fuel tank. The bike will get telescopic forks up front with 41mm travel along with 6-step adjustable shockers at the rear. It also gets a 19-inch front wheel fitted with a 100/90 tyre whereas the rear wheel is a 17-inch alloy unit shod with 140/70 tyre. Braking performance comes from disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS as standard.

Also Read: Next-Gen Royal Enfield Classic 350 And Meteor 350 Spotted Testing Again​

dddi5fr8

The Royal Enfield Meteor will get an all-new BS6-compliant 350 cc engine

Royal Enfield's upcoming Meteor 350 will employ an all-new 349 cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder BS6-compliant engine, that will be based on the current 350 UCE unit but will sport a different architecture. It will be tuned to make 20.2 bhp of maximum power with 27 Nm of peak torque. In comparison to the Thunderbird, the power has gone up by 0.4 bhp while the torque figure has dropped by 1 Nm. As of now, there are no details about the gearbox, we expect a 5-speed manual unit with a slipper clutch on offer here.

