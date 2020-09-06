New Cars and Bikes in India
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Engine Specifications & Features Leaked Ahead Of Launch

The new Royal Enfield Meteor 350 motocycle is expected to be launched in India soon. Several key specifications and features of the motorcycle have been leaked online.

The new Meteor 350 will come in 3 variants -Fireball, Stellar & Supernova

  • Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will be based on the new J1D platform
  • Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will get TFT colour display with navigation
  • The RE Meteor 350 will get Bluetooth-enabled Tripper Navigation Unit

Royal Enfield is all set to launch the all-new Meteor 350 motorcycle soon in India. Previously, new details of the motorcycle were leaked online confirming that it will be offered in three variants - Fireball, Stellar, and Supernova. Apart from the variant details, the leaked image also revealed the colour options and new variant-specific features that will be seen on Royal Enfield's newest offering. Now, new documents have leaked online revealing engine specifications, features, chassis details and more.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Revealed In Spy Shot Ahead Of Launch​

We already know that several new features will be making their debut on the upcoming Meteor 350 including a new engine, an instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity and more. And, the motorcycle was recently captured on camera testing alongside the new-generation Classic 350.

dddi5fr8

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will be powered by an all-new BS6 compliant 350 cc engine

The Meteor 350 will be powered by a newly developed BS6 compliant 350 cc engine will be based on the current 350 UCE unit with a different architecture. The brand is expected to employ a single overhead cam (SOHC) that will be a more refined unit. It is expected to be a long-stroke engine that will be making around 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of peak torque. To recall, the existing UCE unit makes 19.1 bhp and 28 Nm, which is 1.1 bhp lesser and 1 Nm of torque more than the new motor. The engine will be clubbed to an improved transmission setup with newly developed lighter clutch for smooth gear shifts.

eq2q1f0o

The new Meteor 350 motorcycle will sport an all-new digital analog instrument cluster

Another big upgrade will be a newly designed digital instrument panel with Bluetooth connectivity. The bike will get a twin-pod design with a bigger pod dedicatedly providing main details like speed, tachometer, trip details and more. While the smaller pod will function more as an on-board navigation system. It will be called as Tripper Navigation Unit which will be Bluetooth enabled for smartphone connectivity. Designed to function day and night modes, the unit shows the route in the form of pace-note type arrows. The motorcycle will also get USB mobile charging slot.

c5e3ireo

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will get a circular halogen headlight with LED DRLs

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will carry a retro design along with bobber style elements sporting a larger fuel tank, circular halogen headlamp with LED DRLs, something that we would be seeing for the first time on RE motorcycle. It will also be equipped with LED tail lamps with the low-set turn indicator at the rear adding bobber-like styling.

Also Read: Upcoming Royal Enfield Meteor 350 To Get A TFT Colour Display With Navigation​

1lsq5edg

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 motorcycle will come with newly designed handlebars for comfortable riding

The handlebar is designed for easy and comfortable giving an up-right rider ergonomics. The telescopic forks and twin-shocks suspensions at the rear will be retained from the Thunderbird 350. And, the braking setup on the motorcycle is likely to remain untouched along with dual-channel ABS as standard.

