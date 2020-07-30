Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Is UK's Best-Selling Motorcycle For June 2020

Chennai-based bike maker, Royal Enfield, has a new feather to add to its cap as the Interceptor 650 has become UK's bestselling motorcycle in June 2020. According to the monthly sales data shared by the UK Motorcycle Industry Association (MCIA), Royal Enfield sold 196 units of the Interceptor 650 last month, surpassing the BMW R 1250 GS' 188 units, placing it third on the list. The BMW offering was the highest-selling motorcycle in June 2019. The Interceptor 650 was also the second highest-selling two-wheeler in the UK in June, as the extremely popular Honda PCX 125 scooter was crowned the top-seller (445 units). The Interceptor 650 has also been the highest-selling naked style motorcycle in the UK for the last 12 months. Meanwhile, RE has also revealed that the Himalayan has been one of the top five best-selling bikes in the UK over the past year in the middleweight category.

Speaking about the achievement, Vinod K Dasari, CEO Royal Enfield said "Our vision is to expand and lead the middleweight motorcycling segment across the world. Towards this vision and further strengthening our position as a truly global brand, Royal Enfield has been consistently focusing on widening its footprint in international markets and creating engaging experiences for enthusiasts. Since its launch, the Interceptor 650 has been gaining momentum among consumers and has won several awards globally. Dominating the mid-segment in the UK for a year is a truly remarkable achievement that we are very proud of. We are equally delighted with the success of our adventure-tourer Himalayan which has been among the top five best selling middleweight motorcycles in the UK consistently over the last 12 months. This response from our customers in the UK has propelled Royal Enfield to become one of the fastest-growing motorcycle brands in the UK"

The Royal Enfield is targeted at the A2 licence holders in the UK

The Royal Enfield 650 Twins were always intended to bolster the brand's global expansion plans in the midsize motorcycle (250-750 cc) segment. While volumes in the UK seem insignificant compared to a market like India, it needs to be noted that the country is recovering from the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic. Moreover, the market operates in a higher-displacement segment unlike the 100-200 cc segment in India that forms the major chunk of volumes in India. The RE Interceptor 650 is targeted at the A2 licence holders in the UK.

UK's two-wheeler industry has shown faster signs of recovery ever since the lockdown restrictions were relaxed in June and dealerships began operations. With the push for social distancing norms, the country has had a surge in the demand for scooter sales for personal mobility, as an alternative to public transport. According to the data by the MCIA, scooter sales grew by 43.1 per cent in last month year-on-year, while motorcycle sales increased by eight per cent. Total Two-wheeler sales increased by 14.8 per cent with 12,520 units sold, as compared to the same month last year.

The RE Interceptor 650 has been a global success for the brand

Led by the Interceptor 650 and the Himalayan, Royal Enfield has recorded an overall volume growth of 96 per cent across its international markets in 2019-20 fiscal with Europe registering a 100 per cent growth over last year. The bike maker expanded its presence in the UK with 67 new customer touchpoints, along with investing in marketing, sales and service teams to support the growth.

The feat is a big one for Royal Enfield that has been eyeing a prominent position in the global two-wheeler markets. In India, the bike maker has been recovering from the effects of the Coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. The company sold 38,065 units in June growing by 50 per cent over May 2020. However, the manufacturer's year-on-year volumes were down by 35 per cent. Nevertheless, nearly all of RE's outlets are operational pan India. It also expanded operations in Cambodia in June this year, its newest international market.

