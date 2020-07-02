New Cars and Bikes in India

Two-Wheeler Sales June 2020: Royal Enfield's Volumes Grow 50% Over May 2020, But Y-o-Y Sales Drop By 35%

Royal Enfield sold 38,065 units in June 2020, as against the 58,339 motorcycles sold in June 2019, witnessing a decline of 35 per cent. However, in May 2020, it sold 19,113 motorcycles, seeing a Month-on-Month (M-o-M) growth of almost 50 per cent.

In the domestic market alone, Royal Enfield's June 2020 sales stood at 36,510 units

  • Royal Enfield's total sales stood at 38,065 units in June 2020
  • In India Royal Enfield's June 2020 sales was 36,510 units
  • Also, in June 2020, Royal Enfield exported 1,555 motorcycles from India

Royal Enfield India has released its monthly sales numbers for June 2020, during which the company's total sales stood at 38,065 units. Compared to the 19,113 motorcycles sold in May 2020, the company saw a Month-on-Month (M-o-M) growth of almost 50 per cent, however, against the 58,339 units sold in June 2019, Royal Enfield's Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) sales fell by 35 per cent. With the lockdown being relaxed in a phased manner, the manufacturer was able to resume its production and retail operations by the end of May and was able to cater to its pending orders in June, resulting in a positive M-o-M growth.

In the domestic market alone, Royal Enfield's June 2020 sales stood at 36,510 units, which is a decline of 34 per cent, as compared to the 55,082 motorcycles sold during the same month last year. However, as against the 18,429 motorcycles, the company sold in India in May 2020, Royal Enfield almost doubled its volumes in June, registering a M-o-M growth of 98 per cent.

Royal Enfield exported 1,555 motorcycles from India in June 2020

As for the export numbers, last month, the Chennai-based two-wheeler maker exported 1,555 motorcycles from India, witnessing a de-growth of 52 per cent as against the 3,257 exported in June 2019. However, compared to the 648 units exported in May 2020, the company witnessed a massive M-o-M growth of 140 per cent in June exports.

0 Comments

In June, Royal Enfield also launched its first-ever women's apparel range in India, offering a host of different options from daily wear to protective riding gears. The apparel range will be sold both online and at select Royal Enfield stores in Delhi, Bangalore, Ahmedabad and Kolkata.

