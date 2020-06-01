Two-Wheeler Sales May 2020: Royal Enfield Sees A 69 Per Cent Drop In Overall Sales

Royal Enfield saw a drop of 69 per cent in its domestic and overall sales for the month of May 2020. The company sold 19,113 motorcycles last month, against the sales of 62,371 motorcycles for the same month last year. The domestic sales constituted 18,429 units which is 69 per cent lesser than 60,211 units sold in May last year. Royal Enfield exported 648 units in May 2020, which is a 68 per cent drop, compared to 2,160 units exported in May 2019.

Also Read: Exclusive: Royal Enfield 650 cc Family To Get New Models

(The next launch from Royal Enfield will be a 350 cc model, called the Meteor)

Royal Enfield sold 119,348 units between April 1, 2020 and May 31, 2020 as opposed to 18,429 units sold during the same time this year, registering a drop of 85 per cent. Similarly, the exports too dropped 87 per cent, with just 775 models exported between April 1 and May 31 while last year, the figure was 5,902 units. The overall sales between April 1 and May 31 last year was 125,250 units, which is 85 per cent more than 19,204 units sold in the same time this year.

Also Read: Royal Enfield To Launch A New Motorcycle Every Quarter For The Next 3-4 Years

Royal Enfield is going on a product offensive with a string of new products planned for the next three to four years, the company's CEO Vinod Dasari revealed to carandbike in an online interaction in Freewheeling with SVP. According to Dasari, Royal Enfield's product development team has been hard at work over the last few years to significantly accelerate Royal Enfield's product plan. With new platforms, and models and variants under each platform, Royal Enfield intends to launch a new motorcycle every quarter for the next 3-4 years.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.