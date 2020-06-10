New Cars and Bikes in India

Royal Enfield Reopens 90 Per Cent Of Its Retail And Service Network Across India

Royal Enfield has announced that it has reopened up to 90 per cent of its retail network in India. The company has now more than 850 stores and 425 studio stores open.

Updated:
Currently, Royal Enfield has over 850 stores open across India

Highlights

  • Royal Enfield has 425 studio stores open across India currently
  • The complete buying process can be done online
  • Royal Enfield will also service motorcycles at a customer's doorstep

Royal Enfield announced that it has reopened up to 90 per cent of its retail network. The company now has more than 850 stores and 425 studio stores open for sales and service. Most of these are fully functional but stores which are areas that have been hit hard by COVID-19 are functionally partially or on alternate days, as per the guidelines of local authorities. The company has gradually restarted its retail and manufacturing operations, in a phased manner. Needless to say, all dealerships are following strict protocols and maintaining proper hygiene and social distancing norms.

Also Read: Royal Enfield To Launch A New Motorcycle Every Quarter

Royal Enfield

Royal Enfield Bikes

Classic 350

Bullet 350

Thunderbird 350X

Interceptor 650

Himalayan

Thunderbird 350

Continental GT 650

Classic Desert Storm

Thunderbird 500X

Thunderbird 500

Classic Chrome

5hf0fsf8

(The next launch from Royal Enfield will be the Meteor 350. We expect it to be launched in June itself)

In a bid to offer maximum satisfaction to customers, the company has rolled out initiatives like contactless purchase, contactless service. The idea is to ensure maximum safety and convenience for the customers. Royal Enfield is also offering the 'Online Discovery' model where customers can purchase a motorcycle online in three steps and will not ever need to visit a store. The company is also offering test rides and new motorcycle delivery at home as well.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Sees A 69 Per Cent Drop In Overall Sales In May 2020

u1kgv544

(For discerning customers, Royal Enfield has also launched an online configurator. One can complete the entire buying process online)

Speaking about the initiatives, Lalit Malik, Chief Commercial Officer, Royal Enfield, said, "Our focus is to bring more value and engagement to our customers across all levels of brand interaction to create an involved purchase and ownership experience that is seamless and hassle-free. These initiatives will ensure safety of our customers and give them more options to be connected with the brand, without compromising on the ownership experience. We have created an engaging and convenient online approach that brings the world of Royal Enfield to the customer's fingertips, and allows him or her to remain connected with the brand. The array of online and digital customer-centric initiatives we've launched is an initial step towards the larger digital journey we will undertake. This is only just the beginning and we aim to introduce a plethora of new digital features that will facilitate seamless interaction, higher functionality and most importantly, an outstanding customer experience"

Also Read: Exclusive: Royal Enfield 650 cc Platform To Have More Models

0 Comments

As far as servicing is concerned, the company is offering 'service on wheels' where a mobile service van can come to your doorstep and service the motorcycle. These mobile service vans can carry out up to 90 per cent of typical service and repair processes and are equipped with proper tools and genuine parts. The Royal Enfield Service on Wheels motorcycles will be available across all dealerships by July. The company will be accepting payment only via online/ e-wallet apps.



