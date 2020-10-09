New Cars and Bikes in India
Mahindra Offers Free Corona Insurance To Bolero Pick-Up Customers As Part Of Festive Offer

As part of its Mega Festive offer, Mahindra has announced that it will offer free floater health insurance to customers purchasing a new vehicle from the Bolero Pick-up range.

Seshan Vijayraghvan
The offer is valid for customers who purchase their vehicles between October 1 and November 30, 2020 expand View Photos
The offer is valid for customers who purchase their vehicles between October 1 and November 30, 2020

Highlights

  • Mahindra will offer free health insurance to Bolero Pick-up customers
  • The insurance will cover the customer, his/her spouse & up to 2 children
  • Offer valid from October 1 to November 30, for a period of 9.5 months

Customers of the Mahindra Bolero Pick-up range will now get free, corona insurance with a cover of ₹ 1 lakh, this festive season. As part of its Mega Festive offer, the company has announced that it will offer a free floater health insurance that will cover the customer, his/her spouse and up to two of the customer's children. The free health insurance can be used in case of hospitalisation or home quarantine by the driver and his/ her family members who test positive for Covid-19. Mahindra has tied up with Oriental Insurance Company to provide the Corona Insurance policy.

Talking about the special offer, Satinder Singh Bajwa, Senior Vice President, Sales and Customer Care, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra, said "The pick-up customer is one whose job involves travel, providing essential services, where they can't avoid interacting with people around the clock. As market leaders in the Pick-up segment, we would like to salute these 'Warriors on Wheels', partnering them on their journeys, providing them with that additional bit of support, ensuring peace of mind, while safeguarding their savings during these challenging times."

rcurrubk

The insurance policy will be valid for a period of 9.5 months from the date of purchase of the new vehicle

The insurance will be applicable for the entire Bolero Pick-Up range, which includes the Bolero Pik-up, Bolero Maxi Truck, Bolero City Pikup and Bolero Camper. The policy, which comes with a cover for up to ₹ 1 lakh, will be valid for a period of 9.5 months from the date of purchase of the new vehicle. Also, the special offer is only valid for customers who bought their vehicle between October 1 and November 30, 2020.

Currently, Mahindra offers one of the widest portfolios of pick-up trucks in India with the Bolero range, and so far, the company has sold over 15 lakh units in India. The Bolero pick-up trucks are suitable for multiple applications, catering to various segment of cargo transportation.

