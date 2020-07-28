New Cars and Bikes in India

Anand Mahindra Praises The Bolero As It Helped Save A Life

The Mahindra Bolero halted the speeding and out-of-control JCB excavator in is track

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
The footage of the accident has gone massively viral on Twitter

Highlights

  • Mahindra Bolero saved a biker's life from speeding JCB in a narrow escape
  • The Bolero SUV demonstrates its safety capabilities
  • The man escaped the accident without any serious injuries

The Mahindra Bolero is one of the best selling utility vehicles (UVs) in the country. But we just got to see how reliable it is too. A video showing an out-of-control JCB excavator was stopped by a Bolero and the UV saved the life of a motorcyclist. In this dramatic footage, the Mahindra Bolero collided with a JCB thus halting it in its track and saving the life of a bystander. 

Also Read: This Beast Is Anand Mahindra's Perfect Choice To Drive In Mumbai Traffic​

Mahindra

Mahindra Cars

Bolero Pik-Up

Scorpio

Thar

KUV100 NXT

Bolero Camper

XUV300

XUV500

Bolero

Bolero Big Pik-Up

Supro

TUV300

Marazzo

Verito Vibe

Xylo

Alturas G4

e-Verito

e2oPlus

Verito

TUV300 Plus

NuvoSport

h62j71bo

The Mahindra Bolero has always been one of the best-selling UVs in India

This short episode of miracle immediately went viral on the microblogging platform. And, soon hundreds of praises started pouring in for the Mahindra Bolero. Moreover, Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group too joined the conversation, wherein he shared his thoughts. He said, "It appears as if the Bolero came to life and its only mission was to save the motorcyclist's life."

Also Read: This Mumbai Three-Wheeler With A Washbasin, Sanitiser, Wi-Fi & More Leaves Anand Mahindra Impressed​

0 Comments

The company launched the BS6 version of the Bolero SUV earlier this year. It has been a popular utility vehicle in India with a massive demand coming from the rural parts of the country. The SUV comes powered by a 1.5-litre mHawk75 engine that makes 75 bhp and 210 Nm of peak torque and it is paired to a 5-speed gearbox.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up with Immediate Rivals

Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
Mahindra
Bolero Pik-Up

Popular Mahindra Cars

Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
₹ 6.51 - 7.21 Lakh *
Mahindra Scorpio
Mahindra Scorpio
₹ 12.4 - 16 Lakh *
Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar
₹ 9.6 - 9.99 Lakh *
Mahindra KUV100 NXT
Mahindra KUV100 NXT
₹ 5.54 - 7.16 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Camper
Mahindra Bolero Camper
₹ 7.35 - 7.9 Lakh *
Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra XUV300
₹ 8.3 - 12.69 Lakh *
Mahindra XUV500
Mahindra XUV500
₹ 12.31 - 18.63 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero
Mahindra Bolero
₹ 7.77 - 8.78 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Big Pik-Up
Mahindra Bolero Big Pik-Up
₹ 6.39 - 6.79 Lakh *
Mahindra Supro
Mahindra Supro
₹ 5.29 - 5.86 Lakh *
Mahindra TUV300
Mahindra TUV300
₹ 8.54 - 10.55 Lakh *
Mahindra Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo
₹ 10.35 - 14.77 Lakh *
Mahindra Verito Vibe
Mahindra Verito Vibe
₹ 6.58 - 7.5 Lakh *
Mahindra Xylo
Mahindra Xylo
₹ 9.17 - 12 Lakh *
Mahindra Alturas G4
Mahindra Alturas G4
₹ 28.69 - 31.69 Lakh *
Mahindra e-Verito
Mahindra e-Verito
₹ 10.11 - 10.47 Lakh *
Mahindra e2oPlus
Mahindra e2oPlus
₹ 7.57 - 8.33 Lakh *
Mahindra Verito
Mahindra Verito
₹ 7.48 - 8.87 Lakh *
Mahindra TUV300 Plus
Mahindra TUV300 Plus
₹ 9.93 - 11.42 Lakh *
Mahindra NuvoSport
Mahindra NuvoSport
₹ 7.77 - 10.26 Lakh *
View More
Jawa Perak 4
x
Buying A New Car Or Two-Wheeler To Get Cheaper In India From August 1
Buying A New Car Or Two-Wheeler To Get Cheaper In India From August 1
Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV Listed On Official Website Ahead Of Debut
Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV Listed On Official Website Ahead Of Debut
Royal Enfield Launches New Range Of Silencers For Classic 350
Royal Enfield Launches New Range Of Silencers For Classic 350
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities