Anand Mahindra Praises The Bolero As It Helped Save A Life

The Mahindra Bolero is one of the best selling utility vehicles (UVs) in the country. But we just got to see how reliable it is too. A video showing an out-of-control JCB excavator was stopped by a Bolero and the UV saved the life of a motorcyclist. In this dramatic footage, the Mahindra Bolero collided with a JCB thus halting it in its track and saving the life of a bystander.

The Mahindra Bolero has always been one of the best-selling UVs in India

This short episode of miracle immediately went viral on the microblogging platform. And, soon hundreds of praises started pouring in for the Mahindra Bolero. Moreover, Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group too joined the conversation, wherein he shared his thoughts. He said, "It appears as if the Bolero came to life and its only mission was to save the motorcyclist's life."

ऐसा लग रहा था कि बोलेरो एक जीवित चीज बन गई और उसका एकमात्र मिशन मोटर साइकिल चालक को बचाना था https://t.co/Cki8glWB39 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 27, 2020

The company launched the BS6 version of the Bolero SUV earlier this year. It has been a popular utility vehicle in India with a massive demand coming from the rural parts of the country. The SUV comes powered by a 1.5-litre mHawk75 engine that makes 75 bhp and 210 Nm of peak torque and it is paired to a 5-speed gearbox.

