This Beast Is Anand Mahindra's Perfect Choice To Drive In Mumbai Traffic

The vast range of vehicles that Mahindra & Mahindra produces is unmatched. From tractors to construction equipment vehicles and it goes on. An integral part of this is the gamut of defence offerings that cover land systems, naval systems, defence electronics and security consulting. The latest defence vehicle to come out of Mahindra defence stable is the 'Mine Resistant Ambush Protected' Speciality Vehicle which has been completely designed and produced in house. It will be exported and used to aid the UN Peacekeeping forces in their operations at various locations around the world.

That looks like a Mean Machine, @Prakashukla It embodies the real spirit of #MahindraDefence which is about keeping peace keepers safe. ( And if it was street legal, it would be perfect to drive in Mumbai traffic! ????) https://t.co/dBrlPP9GfB — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 14, 2020

Apart from other heavy duty features, this speciality vehicle also gets special Interrogation arms to lift road side Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), something that will aid the peacekeepers well. Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group called the vehicle a mean machine. He took to Twitter to say," It (Mine Resistant Ambush Protected Speciality Vehicle) embodies the real spirit of Mahindra Defence which is about keeping peace keepers safe." He also joked that if it was street legal, the vehicle would be perfect to drive in Mumbai traffic.

Mahindra Defence land systems has established a special Military Vehicles facility near Faridabad Mahindra Defence land systems has established a special Military Vehicles facility near Faridabad in Haryana, where the company manufactures military vehicles, select artillery systems and land-based weaponry. These vehicles are also supplied to other nations through the Ministry of Home and External Affairs, Government of India. Apart from this Mahindra Defence Naval Systems manufactures a range of defence-related components and sub-systems, weapon systems with associated electronics, and related armament systems at its Pune facility.

