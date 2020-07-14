New Cars and Bikes in India

This Beast Is Anand Mahindra's Perfect Choice To Drive In Mumbai Traffic

The Mine Resistant Ambush Protected Speciality Vehicle has been manufactured by Mahindra Defence to aid the UN Peacekeeping Operations.

Updated:
View Photos
The vehicle comes with Interrogation arms to lift road side IEDs.

Highlights

  • Vehicle has been completely designed and produced within the company
  • Mahindra makes Special Military Vehicles at its facility near Faridabad
  • These vehicles are supplied to other nations through Union Government

The vast range of vehicles that Mahindra & Mahindra produces is unmatched. From tractors to construction equipment vehicles and it goes on. An integral part of this is the gamut of defence offerings that cover land systems, naval systems, defence electronics and security consulting. The latest defence vehicle to come out of Mahindra defence stable is the 'Mine Resistant Ambush Protected' Speciality Vehicle which has been completely designed and produced in house. It will be exported and used to aid the UN Peacekeeping forces in their operations at various locations around the world.

Apart from other heavy duty features, this speciality vehicle also gets special Interrogation arms to lift road side Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), something that will aid the peacekeepers well. Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group called the vehicle a mean machine. He took to Twitter to say," It (Mine Resistant Ambush Protected Speciality Vehicle) embodies the real spirit of Mahindra Defence which is about keeping peace keepers safe." He also joked that if it was street legal, the vehicle would be perfect to drive in Mumbai traffic.

Also read: Anand Mahindra Says This Armoured Vehicle Is One Of The 'Meanest Machines'

3n1dn89

Mahindra Defence land systems has established a special Military Vehicles facility near Faridabad

Mahindra Defence land systems has established a special Military Vehicles facility near Faridabad in Haryana, where the company manufactures military vehicles, select artillery systems and land-based weaponry. These vehicles are also supplied to other nations through the Ministry of Home and External Affairs, Government of India. Apart from this Mahindra Defence Naval Systems manufactures a range of defence-related components and sub-systems, weapon systems with associated electronics, and related armament systems at its Pune facility.

