Login

Nissan Epoch Electric Sedan, Epic E-SUV Unveiled Alongside Two Plug-In Hybrid Concepts At 2024 Beijing Motor Show

Nissan displayed the Epoch (EV) and Evo (Plug-in Hybrid) sedans, as well as the Epic (EV) and Era (Plug-in Hybrid) SUVs tailored for the Chinese market.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 26, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Nissan displayed 2 all-electric vehicles and 2 plug-in hybrid models at the 2024 Beijing Motor Show.
  • Nissan will launch five new electrified models in China by 2026 of which four were previewed in the form of concepts.
  • Nissan keen to collaborate with leading companies in intelligence systems and AI-based services.

Nissan has unveiled four new concepts at the 2024 Beijing Motor Show – two all-electric models, and two plug-in hybrids. Developed in collaboration with local partner Dongfeng, the Japanese automaker displayed the Epoch EV and Evo plug-in hybrid sedans, as well as the Epic EV and Era plug-in hybrid SUVs – all in concept form – tailored for the Chinese market. Also, the company announced plans to launch a New Energy Vehicle (NEV) in the Chinese market, bringing the total planned vehicle launches for China to five by fiscal year 2026.

 

Also Read: Honda And Nissan Join Hands To Explore Co-Development Of EVs

 

The all-electric Epoch concept is one of the two sedans showcased at the Beijing Motor Show 2024. 

 

Starting with the all-electric Nissan Epoch sedan, it flaunts a sleek exterior with minimalist styling and trendy connected LED headlights and taillights. Its one-piece glass roof and flush door handles contribute to its contemporary design, while also incorporating advanced AI technology and a virtual assistant that recognises human emotions.

 

Nissan's Epic EV concept gets a triple-screen layout mounted on the dash. 

 

Meanwhile, the Nissan Epic is a fully electric SUV. With a focus on autonomous driving and the ability to function as a mobile power source, this SUV is equipped for weekend getaways. Its interior includes a triple-screen layout which would likely feature all the in-car controls, a reed diffuser dispenser, a two-spoke steering and a panoramic sunroof. Also noticeable are the closed storage compartments in the centre console.


 Also Read: Nissan Announces Transition to 100 Per Cent EV Line-up In Europe By 2030

 

The Era concept gets similar design elements as the Epic concept SUV. 

 

Coming to the Nissan Era SUV, which is a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) SUV sharing design elements with the Epic but with a more rugged appearance. With a combination of the PHEV powertrain and Nissan's e-4ORCE all-wheel-drive system, the brand claims it offers enhanced performance and capability across various driving conditions. The interior of this concept is similar to the Epic and also showcases different ambient light setup which flows beyond the screen’s display to the dashboard.
 

The Evo concept incorporates a plug-in hybrid powertrain and gets a coupe-like silhouette. 

 

Lastly, the Nissan Evo looks like a sportier version of the Epoch, as it showcases a sharp coupe-like silhouette and an aggressive design approach along with getting a plug-in hybrid powertrain. The interior of this sedan gets two separate displays mounted on a minimalistic design.
 

In addition to unveiling these concepts, Nissan has also announced plans to collaborate with leading companies in intelligence systems and AI-based services for integration in its cars for customers in China and beyond.

 

In India, Nissan will launch two new compact SUVs, including a 7-seat model, which will share underpinnings with the upcoming Renault Duster. Expect the two Nissan SUVs to be launched in India by 2026.

# Nissan Motor Company# 2024 Beijing Motor Show# Beijing Motor Show# Auto China 2024# Nissan electric cars# Nissan electric concepts# Nissan Epoch concept# Nissan Epic concept# Nissan Era concept# Nissan Evo concept# car# Electric Cars# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2016 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.0
2016 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
  • 46,324 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 3.85 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.5
2020 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
  • 35,000 km
  • Petrol+CNG
  • Manual
Rs. 5.75 Lakh
₹ 12,878/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 BMW X3, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.7
2023 BMW X3
  • 19,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 64.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra Alturas G4, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.7
2019 Mahindra Alturas G4
  • 16,178 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 23.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Honda Amaze, New Delhi
8.4
2019 Honda Amaze
  • 19,798 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 5.75 Lakh
₹ 12,878/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza, New Delhi
8.8
2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza
  • 5,903 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 1.22 Crore
₹ 2,72,118/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2021 Hyundai Venue, New Delhi
8.9
2021 Hyundai Venue
  • 13,870 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 7.75 Lakh
₹ 16,387/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2021 Mahindra XUV700, New Delhi
8.4
2021 Mahindra XUV700
  • 29,070 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 22.5 Lakh
₹ 50,392/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2022 Mahindra Thar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.8
2022 Mahindra Thar
  • 6,862 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 17.25 Lakh
₹ 36,481/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Renault Kwid, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.4
2017 Renault Kwid
  • 23,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 3.25 Lakh
₹ 7,279/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Popular Nissan Models

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

The long-wheelbase derivative of the new-gen Tiguan, the Tayron, has been badged the Tiguan L Pro for the Chinese market.
New Volkswagen Tayron SUV Debuts At Beijing Auto Show 2024 As Tiguan L Pro
The Defender Octa will only be sold in limited numbers in its first year of production
Land Rover Defender Octa To Debut On July 3; Most Powerful Defender To Feature BMW-Sourced V8
The updated motorcycle will be offered in two variants: Mach 2 and Mach 2 Recon.
Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2: Top 5 Highlights
Q6 L e-tron is the long wheelbase and longer range model of the Q6 L e-tron, and is specially made for the Chinese market.
Audi Q6 L e-tron Unveiled: Gets Longer Range And Wheelbase
This price revision is attributed to the escalating input and transportation expenses.
Audi India To Hike Prices Of All Models From June 2024
All-electric performance sedan is the first derivative of the new-gen 5 Series to be launched in India.
BMW i5 M60 xDrive Launched In India At Rs. 1.19 Crore
The latest video shows an average fuel efficiency figure of 20.1 kmpl and a 0 to 60 kmph acceleration time of 4.5 seconds for the XUV 3XO.
Mahindra XUV 3XO Fuel Efficiency, Acceleration Time Revealed In New Promo
Hollis joined VinFast as Sales Operation Director for Asia in January 2024, and was expected to play a significant role in shaping the Vietnamese carmaker's India roadmap.
Zac Hollis Quits VinFast Within 3 Months, Joins Polestar
The all-electric i4 and internal combustion 4 Series Gran Coupe receive cosmetic tweaks along with tech updates.
2024 BMW i4, 4 Series Gran Coupe Revealed; Receive Minor Updates
The Jeep Wrangler range gets a facelift for 2024 and the iconic SUV goes on sale in India. The Wrangler Unlimited is priced at Rs. 67.65 lakh while the more off-road oriented Wrangler Rubicon is priced at Rs. 71.65 lakh (ex-showroom).
2024 Jeep Wrangler Range Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 67.65 Lakh
BMW will introduce the updated i4 electric sedan at Auto China 2024 in Beijing, alongside the new MINI Aceman
2025 BMW i4 Confirmed For Debut at Auto China 2024 Next Week
It is all set to go under the hammer at the Amelia Island auction, with an estimated selling price of $3,250,000 and $3,750,000 (26-31 crore).
Porsche 959 Nissan Bought To Engineer The R32 GT-R Is Headed For Auction
Nissan will produce the next generation Leaf Electric crossover at the Sunderland plant in the UK, alongside the next all-electric Qashqai and Juke confirmed to arrive from the same plant
Nissan To Build New Electric Leaf Crossover In The UK Alongside Next-Gen Qashqai & Juke Electric Crossovers
The Hyper Tourer Concept has been conceived with a solid-state battery pack and boasts of fully autonomous driving capabilities.
Nissan teases ‘Hyper Tourer’ EV Concept Ahead Of Debut At Japan Mobility Show
Nissan has announced that their product lineup in Europe will only consist of electric vehicles by 2030, the company has made this decision after observing the sale figures for EVs in Europe has increased from 5 per cent to 44 per cent over the past five years (2018 to 2022).
Nissan Announces Transition to 100 Per Cent EV Line-up In Europe By 2030
c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • News
  • Nissan Epoch Electric Sedan, Epic E-SUV Unveiled Alongside Two Plug-In Hybrid Concepts At 2024 Beijing Motor Show
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved