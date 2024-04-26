Nissan Epoch Electric Sedan, Epic E-SUV Unveiled Alongside Two Plug-In Hybrid Concepts At 2024 Beijing Motor Show

Nissan has unveiled four new concepts at the 2024 Beijing Motor Show – two all-electric models, and two plug-in hybrids. Developed in collaboration with local partner Dongfeng, the Japanese automaker displayed the Epoch EV and Evo plug-in hybrid sedans, as well as the Epic EV and Era plug-in hybrid SUVs – all in concept form – tailored for the Chinese market. Also, the company announced plans to launch a New Energy Vehicle (NEV) in the Chinese market, bringing the total planned vehicle launches for China to five by fiscal year 2026.

Also Read: Honda And Nissan Join Hands To Explore Co-Development Of EVs

The all-electric Epoch concept is one of the two sedans showcased at the Beijing Motor Show 2024.

Starting with the all-electric Nissan Epoch sedan, it flaunts a sleek exterior with minimalist styling and trendy connected LED headlights and taillights. Its one-piece glass roof and flush door handles contribute to its contemporary design, while also incorporating advanced AI technology and a virtual assistant that recognises human emotions.

Nissan's Epic EV concept gets a triple-screen layout mounted on the dash.

Meanwhile, the Nissan Epic is a fully electric SUV. With a focus on autonomous driving and the ability to function as a mobile power source, this SUV is equipped for weekend getaways. Its interior includes a triple-screen layout which would likely feature all the in-car controls, a reed diffuser dispenser, a two-spoke steering and a panoramic sunroof. Also noticeable are the closed storage compartments in the centre console.



Also Read: Nissan Announces Transition to 100 Per Cent EV Line-up In Europe By 2030

The Era concept gets similar design elements as the Epic concept SUV.

Coming to the Nissan Era SUV, which is a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) SUV sharing design elements with the Epic but with a more rugged appearance. With a combination of the PHEV powertrain and Nissan's e-4ORCE all-wheel-drive system, the brand claims it offers enhanced performance and capability across various driving conditions. The interior of this concept is similar to the Epic and also showcases different ambient light setup which flows beyond the screen’s display to the dashboard.



The Evo concept incorporates a plug-in hybrid powertrain and gets a coupe-like silhouette.

Lastly, the Nissan Evo looks like a sportier version of the Epoch, as it showcases a sharp coupe-like silhouette and an aggressive design approach along with getting a plug-in hybrid powertrain. The interior of this sedan gets two separate displays mounted on a minimalistic design.



In addition to unveiling these concepts, Nissan has also announced plans to collaborate with leading companies in intelligence systems and AI-based services for integration in its cars for customers in China and beyond.

In India, Nissan will launch two new compact SUVs, including a 7-seat model, which will share underpinnings with the upcoming Renault Duster. Expect the two Nissan SUVs to be launched in India by 2026.