Latest News
Nissan To Launch Renault Triber-Based Subcompact MPV In India In 2025
New Cars
New Bikes
Used Cars
Sell Car

Third-Gen Nissan Leaf Unveiled As Small Electric SUV

Nissan’s iconic electric car looks to cash in on the demand for SUVs and crossovers and is now underpinned by the CMF-EV platform.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 26, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Third-gen Leaf takes shape as a small electric SUV
  • Nissan claims its new 3-in-1 electirc powertrain to offer improved range over predecessors
  • Full details to be revealed mid-2025

Nissan has provided a first look at the all-new third-generation Nissan Leaf ahead of its public debut in the coming months. The new Leaf sits on Renault-Nissan’s CMF-EV platform, though unlike its predecessors, it is no longer a hatchback. Nissan looks to be targeting SUV buyers with the latest iteration of its iconic nameplate with Nissan calling the model ‘a sleek and spacious family-friendly crossover.’

 

Also read: Nissan To Launch Renault Triber-Based Subcompact MPV In India In 2025
 All new Nissan Leaf

 

The new Leaf borrows design elements from its larger sibling, the Ariya, replete with a coupe-inspired roof. The fascia is characterised by sleek boomerang-shaped headlamps with integrated daytime running lamps and a lightbar connecting the headlamps. The blanked-out grille sits below and is separated from the bumper via a trim element that extends out of the lower arm of the light cluster. The bumper itself features the use of cladding around the chin and a wide central air vent.
 

Look close enough and you will see the word ‘LEAF’ embossed within the horizontal lightbar trim piece. The front-facing camera and sensor module for ADAS features are also visible under the Nissan badge and in the central air vent, respectively.
 

Also read: car&bike Awards 2025: Nissan 1.5 Variable Compression Turbo Engine Wins Engine Of The Year
 

The Leaf’s more aerodynamic, rounded proportions become more apparent as you move towards the sides, with the bonnet featuring a rounded leading edge that rises to a flatter inner section. The wheel arches and lower doors also feature the use of black cladding to add to the Leaf’s new SUV looks. Higher up, the charging flap is positioned on the front fender while the shoulder line sits up high, running from the base of the A-pillar and just below the window line, ending in a prominent rear haunch.
 All new Nissan Leaf 2

 

Also read: Ivan Espinosa To Replace Makoto Uchida As Nissan’s CEO From April 1
 

The new Leaf also gets flush-sitting door handles on the front doors, while the rear door handles are positioned on the C-pillar. The design of the rear and the cabin has not been shared. Nissan, however, confirmed that depending on the market, the Leaf would be offered with up to 19-inch alloy wheels and a panoramic sunroof.
 

Also read: Nissan Magnite Exports Cross 50,000 Units
 

Powertrain details, too remain under wraps though Nissan has confirmed that the Leaf will feature the brand’s new 3-in-1 EV powertrain offering ‘streamlined packaging and enhanced driving performance.’ The company also said that the new powertrains will offer ‘significant’ improvements to the driving range over its predecessors.
 

Full details of the new Leaf will be revealed mid-2025.

