2025 BMW i4 Confirmed For Debut at Auto China 2024 Next Week

Having introduced the updated 4 Series Coupe and Convertible in January this year, BMW has announced its plans to introduce the i4 electric sedan at the upcoming Auto China 2024 Auto Show in Beijing next week. The 2025 BMW i4 facelift will make its global debut alongside the new MINI Aceman and will get a host of upgrades taking cues from its ICE-powered siblings. Both models will be previewed at the BMW Group Night on April 24, a day before Auto China kicks.

While BMW hasn’t shared details yet, the 2025 i4 is expected to get a revised front design borrowed from the new 4 Series. This includes redesigned headlamps with boomerang-shaped LED DRLs, and an updated grille. The model will also get the upgraded laser taillights that we first saw on the 4 Series and have trickled down from the BMW M4 CSL and 3.0 CSL, which made them instantly cool.

The cabin is expected to get a few upgrades in the form of a new flat-bottom steering wheel along with an upgraded infotainment system running the latest iDrive 8.5 operating system. Expect to see subtle revisions to the dashboard including redesigned air vents, new ambient lighting, as well as new upholstery across the cabin. Expect to see the use of more sustainable materials in the 2025 i4.

BMW is also likely to bring upgrades to the performance and battery pack on the 2025 i4, which should keep it relevant for the coming years. The current India-spec iDrive 40 develops 335 bhp and 430 Nm of peak torque and can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 5.7 seconds. The electric sedan promises a range of 590 km (claimed) on a single charge. The i4 has fresh competition from the recently launched BYD Seal EV.

The new BMW i4 facelift is likely to arrive in India next year and prices could see a marginal hike upon arrival. The current model retails for Rs 72.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Meanwhile, the MINI Aceman will be the brand’s first all-new EV and is also likely to make its way to India. More details on the new i4 and Aceman will be available at Auto China 2024.