Nissan Announces Transition to 100 Per Cent EV Line-up In Europe By 2030
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
28-Sep-23 03:20 PM IST
Highlights
- Nissan commits to a fully electric European lineup by 2030
- Company has integrated Nissan's e-POWER technology in models like the Qashqai and X-Trail
- The sales of EVs have surged from 5% to 44% in the period from 2018 to 2022
Nissan has set its sights on a fully electric lineup in Europe by 2030. The company has stated that every new Nissan model introduced in Europe from this point forward will be 100 per cent electric. The brand hopes to increase its image and positioning in the minds of eco-friendly buyers with this move.
Also Read: Upcoming Nissan Micra EV's Design Previewed With 20-23 Electric Hot Hatch Concept
In Europe, a significant portion of Nissan's electric vehicles has been sold, constituting one-third of the global EV sales. The brand's electrification efforts began in 2022, marking a milestone as the entire Nissan range in Europe became 100 per cent electrified. Additionally, Nissan has integrated the Nissan's e-POWER technology in models like the Qashqai and X-Trail. The European car market has been rapidly electrifying, with sales of electric and electrified vehicles surging from 5 to 44 per cent in the five-year period from 2018 to 2022. All-electric vehicle sales have seen a substantial increase, rising from 1 to 12 per cent of the total market during the same period. Nissan has observed a similar trend, with EVs now constituting 16 per cent of its total sales in Europe, poised to rise to 98 per cent in the coming three years. Nissan aims to achieve carbon neutrality across the life cycle of its products by fiscal year 2050 and this decision by the company will help it to achieve that goal.
Globally, under Nissan Ambition 2030, Nissan is introducing 27 electrified vehicles, including 19 EVs, by 2030. In this period Nissan is also introducing cobalt-free technology to bring down the cost of EV batteries by 65% by fiscal year 2028.
Also Read: Nissan Magnite With 1.0-litre AMT Gearbox Launching Soon
Makoto Uchida, Nissan's President and CEO, stated, "EV is the ultimate mobility solution. More than a million customers have already joined our journey and experienced the fun of a Nissan electric vehicle, and there is no turning back now." Uchida stressed that EVs powered by renewable energy are crucial to achieving carbon neutrality, a central aspect of Nissan's Ambition 2030 vision.
