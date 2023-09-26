Upcoming Nissan Micra EV's Design Previewed With 20-23 Electric Hot Hatch Concept
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
26-Sep-23 12:39 PM IST
Highlights
- Concept could preview design elements for the next-gen Micra
- 20-23 concept draws inspiration from racing video games and Formula E
- Shares basic design with concept hatchback teased last year
Nissan has unveiled the new 20-23 electric hot hatchback concept to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the brand’s European design centre in London, England. The concept shares a lot of familiarities with the hatchback the company had previewed early last year when it announced that the next-gen Micra for Europe would go all-electric. While that teaser never amounted to a physical vehicle, the new 20-23 concept provides a look at the design template Nissan could adopt for the new-gen Micra.
Nissan says that the concept draws inspiration from simulator racing and Formula E
The 20-23 concept’s numeric name is a play on numbers with 20 standing for the design centre’s 20th anniversary while 23 is the company’s traditional number – 2 and 3 are called Ni and San in Japanese respectively.
Coming to the design, Nissan says that it took inspiration from simulator racing games for the concept. This becomes apparent in the concept’s design with extensive aero elements along with pronounced wheel arches, a large rear spoiler, extensive venting and ducting along the bodywork, scissor doors and a flying buttress design C-pillar.
Stripped-back cabin only has the bare essentials with a roof-vent feeding air into the cabin
Compared to the teaser for the new Micra that the company shared early last year, the 20-23 concept shares the same basic profile as the latter along with bits such as the round two-part semi-circular DRL design up front and the slim headlamps positioned in the centre. The tail lights though had minor differences with the 2023 concept’s units copying the headlamps while the 2022 teaser showed a design more akin to a C-shape.
The 20-23 concept (left) looks to be based on the Nissan hatchback concept (right) teased last year.
Inside, the concept features a stripped-back and minimalist interior with two bucket seats and a yoke-style steering wheel standing out. All driver-related controls are placed on the steering wheel itself while the centre console houses a fire extinguisher under the two contrast-finished metal beams. There is no air conditioning either with vents integrated into the car’s roof feeding air into the cabin.
While Nissan has not said anything about the concept-making production, design elements from the car could be used in future production models. While the over-the-top aero elements are unlikely to be offered in a production vehicle, the basic silhouette, short overhangs and elements such as the light cluster designs could all feature on the new Micra.
Nissan has already confirmed that the new Micra will sit on the CMF B-EV platform essentially becoming the sister model to the resurrected Renault 5 EV.
