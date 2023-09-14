Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition Teased; Price Announcement In October
By Sidharth Nambiar
1 mins read
14-Sep-23 05:19 PM IST
Highlights
- Only available across selected variants- Magnite XV MT, Turbo XV MT, and Turbo XV CVT.
- Gets an all-black exterior and interior.
- Engine options include a 1.0 litre NA petrol or a 1.0 litre turbo petrol engine.
Nissan has teased a special edition variant of its Magnite subcompact SUV called the Kuro edition. Centred around a black theme, this edition will only be available across selected variants (Magnite XV MT, Turbo XV MT, and Turbo XV CVT only). Nissan has already opened pre-bookings for the Kuro edition, for a token amount of Rs 11,000, ahead of its launch scheduled to take place in October.
Also Read: Nissan Magnite Is The Official Car For ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023
The Kuro edition will feature an all-black exterior, with its grille, skid plate, roof rails, alloys, and headlamps all finished in black. Similarly, the interior is also finished in black, with a black instrument panel, interior accents, and door trim inserts. Additionally, the vehicle will also get features such as a 360-degree Around View Monitor (AVM), and a wireless charger along with safety features that include Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), Traction Control System (TCS), Hill Start Assist (HSA), Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).
Also Read: Nissan Magnite With 1.0-litre AMT Gearbox Launching Soon
Depending on which variant you choose, the Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition will be powered by a 1.0 litre naturally aspirated petrol or a 1.0 litre turbo petrol engine. The 1.0 litre petrol mill churns out a peak power output of 71 bhp and 96 Nm of torque while mated to a manual transmission. On the other hand, the 1.0 litre turbo petrol engine makes 98.6 bhp and 152 Nm while mated to a CVT and a marginally higher torque output of 160 Nm while paired to a manual gearbox, maintaining the same power output.
