Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition Teased; Price Announcement In October

Nissan has teased a special edition variant of its Magnite subcompact SUV called the Kuro edition. Centred around a black theme, this edition will only be available across selected variants (Magnite XV MT, Turbo XV MT, and Turbo XV CVT only). Nissan has already opened pre-bookings for the Kuro edition, for a token amount of Rs 11,000, ahead of its launch scheduled to take place in October.

The Kuro edition will feature an all-black exterior, with its grille, skid plate, roof rails, alloys, and headlamps all finished in black. Similarly, the interior is also finished in black, with a black instrument panel, interior accents, and door trim inserts. Additionally, the vehicle will also get features such as a 360-degree Around View Monitor (AVM), and a wireless charger along with safety features that include Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), Traction Control System (TCS), Hill Start Assist (HSA), Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).

Depending on which variant you choose, the Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition will be powered by a 1.0 litre naturally aspirated petrol or a 1.0 litre turbo petrol engine. The 1.0 litre petrol mill churns out a peak power output of 71 bhp and 96 Nm of torque while mated to a manual transmission. On the other hand, the 1.0 litre turbo petrol engine makes 98.6 bhp and 152 Nm while mated to a CVT and a marginally higher torque output of 160 Nm while paired to a manual gearbox, maintaining the same power output.