Italdesign Unveils Quintessenza Concept Pickup Truck At 2024 Beijing Auto Show

Italdesign, the same design firm that redesigned the Nissan R35 GTR a few years ago, unveiled its latest creation, the Quintessenza concept, at the 2024 Beijing Auto Show. This electric vehicle combines the dynamics of a high-performance GT with the near practicality of a pickup truck.

The Quintessenza's design combines sleek GT styling with rugged pickup truck elements. Its generous dimensions, including a longer wheelbase than the shortest Ford F-150, hint at its SUV practicality. The rear section transitions from a sporty demeanour to true pickup functionality with a removable hardtop, revealing a small bed accessible via an electronic tailgate.

Inside the Quintessenza, the minimalist interior features flowing forms and smartphone integration, allowing passengers to bring their own infotainment and customisation options to the vehicle. The dashboard, made of a marble-based fabric, hides controls underneath until needed, using a projection-based system to display them. Rear seats can swivel 180 degrees for an immersive stargazing experience, with a refrigerated compartment ready to chill beverages.

The Quintessenza is powered by a 150 kWh/800V battery feeding a 580 kW (778 bhp) electric powertrain. With drive units on both axles, it claims to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in under 3 seconds and claims to offer a range of about 750 km on a single charge. Its ground clearance is adjustable, ranging from 200mm to 280mm, making it suitable for various terrains.