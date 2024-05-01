Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Mahindra Bolero Neo PlusForce Motors Trax Cruiser2024 Skoda SuperbToyota Urban Cruiser TaisorHyundai Creta N Line
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Maruti Suzuki New SwiftHyundai New Kona ElectricMercedes-Benz EQS SUVMG Marvel XNissan Qashqai
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Aprilia RS 660Aprilia Tuono 660Aprilia Tuareg 660Ather RiztaSuzuki V-Strom 800 DE
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Royal Enfield Classic 350 BobberKeeway Benda Dark FlagKeeway Benda LFS 700KTM 890 DukeNorton V4CR
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Italdesign Unveils Quintessenza Concept Pickup Truck At 2024 Beijing Auto Show

The Quintessenza concept is powered by a 150-kWh battery and a 580-kW electric powertrain.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 1, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Italdesign debuted the Quintessenza concept at the 2024 Beijing Auto Show.
  • The Quintessenza combines sleek GT styling with rugged pickup features.
  • Inside, the Quintessenza gets a minimalist yet functional interior with swivelling rear seats and more.

Italdesign, the same design firm that redesigned the Nissan R35 GTR a few years ago, unveiled its latest creation, the Quintessenza concept, at the 2024 Beijing Auto Show. This electric vehicle combines the dynamics of a high-performance GT with the near practicality of a pickup truck. 

 

Also Read: New Volkswagen Tiguan L Pro SUV Debuts At Beijing Auto Show 2024

 

 

The Quintessenza's design combines sleek GT styling with rugged pickup truck elements. Its generous dimensions, including a longer wheelbase than the shortest Ford F-150, hint at its SUV practicality. The rear section transitions from a sporty demeanour to true pickup functionality with a removable hardtop, revealing a small bed accessible via an electronic tailgate.

 

 

Inside the Quintessenza, the minimalist interior features flowing forms and smartphone integration, allowing passengers to bring their own infotainment and customisation options to the vehicle. The dashboard, made of a marble-based fabric, hides controls underneath until needed, using a projection-based system to display them. Rear seats can swivel 180 degrees for an immersive stargazing experience, with a refrigerated compartment ready to chill beverages.

 

Also Read: Toyota Unveils bZ3C, bZ3X Electric SUVs At Beijing Auto Show 2023

 

The Quintessenza is powered by a 150 kWh/800V battery feeding a 580 kW (778 bhp) electric powertrain. With drive units on both axles, it claims to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in under 3 seconds and claims to offer a range of about 750 km on a single charge. Its ground clearance is adjustable, ranging from 200mm to 280mm, making it suitable for various terrains.

 

# Italdesign# Quintessenza Concept Pickup Truck# Quintessenza Concept# Quintessenza Pickup Truck# Quintessenza# electric vehicles# 2024 Beijing Motor Show# Cars# Electric Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2021 Renault Kiger, Defence Colony, New Delhi
8.6
2021 Renault Kiger
  • 9,000 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 7.25 Lakh
₹ 16,237/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2020 Tata Nexon, Defence Colony, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Tata Nexon
  • 42,000 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 7.75 Lakh
₹ 17,357/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza, New Delhi
8.8
2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza
  • 5,903 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 12.15 Lakh
₹ 27,212/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2022 Mahindra XUV300, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
8.5
2022 Mahindra XUV300
  • 27,200 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 10.9 Lakh
₹ 23,056/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2017 Ford EcoSport, Defence Colony, New Delhi
7.7
2017 Ford EcoSport
  • 73,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 6.5 Lakh
₹ 14,558/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2019 Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Defence Colony, New Delhi
8.3
2019 Maruti Suzuki Baleno
  • 49,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 6.5 Lakh
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2019 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, New Delhi
8.2
2019 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
  • 47,231 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 9 Lakh
₹ 20,157/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2018 Hyundai i20 Active, New Delhi
8.1
2018 Hyundai i20 Active
  • 42,189 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 5.35 Lakh
₹ 11,982/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2017 Honda City, New Delhi
7.5
2017 Honda City
  • 49,783 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 6.5 Lakh
₹ 14,558/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2022 Kia Seltos, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
8.3
2022 Kia Seltos
  • 35,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 14.55 Lakh
₹ 30,770/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

With the launch of the XUV 3XO, the facelifted subcompact SUV gets more features than its predecessor, but how does it stack up against its rivals in the Indian market? Let's find out.
Mahindra XUV 3XO Vs Nexon, Sonet, Venue And Brezza: Features Comparison
In April 2024, MG Motor India sold 4,485 vehicles, and EV accounted for 34% of the company's total retail sales.
Auto Sales April 2024: MG India Sells 4,485 Units Last Month; EVs Account For 34% Of Total Retail
Toyota India registered a 32 per cent growth in sales over the same month last year when it sold 15,510 units
Toyota India Sold 20,494 Cars and SUVs in April 2024
The brand witnessed year-over-year growth of 9.5 per cent in its sales in April 2024 as compared to the corresponding period last year.
Auto Sales April 2024: Hyundai Registers Total Sales Of 63,701 Units
Royal Enfield has launched the updated Nirvik 2 adventure touring jacket, with prices starting at Rs. 17,950 and going up to Rs. 18,950. The new Nirvik 2 gets level-2 riding armour.
Royal Enfield Nirvik 2 Riding Jacket Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 17,950
The all-new Swift is set to be launched in India in the second week of May; to debut new Z-Series petrol engine.
New Maruti Suzuki Swift Bookings Open Ahead Of Launch
Harley-Davidson and Hero MotoCorp have announced the prices of the 2024 Harley line-up in India which has 10 motorcycles. This also includes a few new launches as well.
2024 Harley-Davidson Motorcycle Range Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 13.39 Lakh
The interior takes after the refreshed GV80, with a wider 27-inch OLED display that combines the instrument cluster and infotainment system.
2024 Genesis GV70 SUV Debuts With Design Tweaks, Updated Tech
Ducati DesertX Rally now goes on sale in India, making it one of the most off-road worthy motorcycles in the country. Deliveries of the ADV will begin in May 2024.
Ducati DesertX Rally Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 23.71 Lakh
The XUV 3XO is offered in nine trim levels in total and is offered with the same set of engines as the XUV300.
Mahindra XUV 3XO: Variants Explained
Nissan displayed the Epoch (EV) and Evo (Plug-in Hybrid) sedans, as well as the Epic (EV) and Era (Plug-in Hybrid) SUVs tailored for the Chinese market.
Nissan Epoch Electric Sedan, Epic E-SUV Unveiled Alongside Two Plug-In Hybrid Concepts At 2024 Beijing Motor Show
The Performance variant of the Tesla Model 3 makes more power than its predecessor, going from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.045 seconds
2024 Tesla Model 3 Performance Unveiled; Does 0 to 100 kmph In 3.04 Seconds
BMW will introduce the updated i4 electric sedan at Auto China 2024 in Beijing, alongside the new MINI Aceman
2025 BMW i4 Confirmed For Debut at Auto China 2024 Next Week
With this announcement, the Hyundai Group has effectively confirmed it intends to use LFP chemistry for its future electric vehicles for the Indian market.
Hyundai, Kia To Source Made-In-India Exide LFP Batteries For Upcoming EVs
Speaking at the second edition of the Ather Community Day in Bengaluru, Amitabh Kant, former Niti Aayog CEO, said other countries may race ahead of India if domestic firms do not prioritise entry into major global markets.
Exports Crucial For India's EV Startups To Grow: Ex-Niti Aayog CEO
c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Italdesign Unveils Quintessenza Concept Pickup Truck At 2024 Beijing Auto Show
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio-N
Toyota Innova Crysta
Mahindra XUV300
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved