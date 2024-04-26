Login
New Volkswagen Tiguan L Pro SUV Debuts At Beijing Auto Show 2024

The long-wheelbase derivative of the new-gen Tiguan has been badged the Tiguan L Pro for the Chinese market.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 26, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Debuts in China as the Tiguan L Pro
  • Offered with a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine
  • Likely to be offered with three rows of seats in markets outside China

Volkswagen has officially unveiled the new Tiguan long-wheelbase SUV at the Beijing Auto Show 2024. Called the Tiguan L Pro for the local market, the SUV is almost 200 mm longer than the standard Tiguan and retains a five-seat layout.

 

Also read: All-New Volkswagen Tayron 7-Seater SUV Interior Leaked
 

Speaking of the design, not much has changed from the Tiguan on sale in Europe with the most notable difference being the SUV’s more stretched look. The Tiguan L Pro measures in at 4,735 mm long, almost 200 mm longer than the standard Tiguan. The SUV is also marginally taller than its European sibling at 1,682 mm compared to 1,660 mm. 

 

Also read: Volkswagen ID.Code Concept SUV Unveiled; Previews New Range Of EVs For China
 

The interior too is shared with the new-gen Tiguan replete with the large 15-inch central touchscreen and digital instrument cluster. The Tayron however gets a third 11.6-inch infotainment display for the co-driver as well, though, it remains to be seen if it will be standard or an option on the SUV when it is offered in global markets. Other tech on offer includes VW’s IQ Lights (adaptive LED headlamps) and IQ Pilot advanced driver aids. The long-wheelbase Tiguan for the Chinese market features a five-seat layout.

 

Also Read: Volkswagen Taigun 1.0L GT Line, 1.5L GT Plus Sport Launched In India

 

 

Coming to the powerplant, VW has confirmed that the SUV will be powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 217 bhp and 350 Nm of torque. The SUV has a top speed of 200 kmph and gets the option of all-wheel drive.

 

Also Read: Volkswagen ID.4 To Initially Be Sold In 10 Indian Cities; Launch Confirmed For End-2024
 

Volkswagen says it has no plans to bring the long-wheelbase Tiguan to the Indian market.

