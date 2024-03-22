Login
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Jawa 350KTM New RC 390Royal Enfield Himalayan 450TVS Apache RTR 160 4VRoyal Enfield Meteor 350
Popular Bike Comparisions
Activa 125 FI vs Ntorq 125 Activa 6G vs JupiterJupiter vs Activa 125Pulsar RS 200 vs Karizma ZMRApache RR 310 vs Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Ampere NXGHarley-Davidson LiveWireHonda Forza 350Triumph Daytona 660Honda CRF300L
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

All-New Volkswagen Tayron 7-Seater SUV Interior Leaked

To be sold as the Tiguan L Pro in China, the cabin appears to be identical to the new-gen Tiguan
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 22, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The Volkswagen Tayron’s interior remains identical to the new-gen Tiguan.
  • The Tayron gets three screens on the dashboard, which will run the latest MIB4 UI.
  • The new Tayron will be based on the new VW MQB EVO platform.

The Volkswagen Tayron was recently spotted in production guise in China with the latest images revealing the interior of the SUV. The Tayron is the longer wheelbase, seven-seater SUV based on the new-generation Tiguan, which debuted globally last year. The Tayron will essentially replace the Tiguan AllSpace. The Tayron is also expected to launch in India sometime in the future.

 

Also Read: Volkswagen Partners With Mobileye For Level 4 Autonomous Vehicles

The latest spy images of the upcoming Volkswagen Tayron reveal the interior of the R-spec model of the SUV. To be sold as the Tiguan L Pro in China, the cabin appears to be identical to the new-gen Tiguan with simple lines and massive screens. The dashboard gets a digital console behind the steering wheel, along with a large floating touchscreen infotainment system in the centre and a third seen for the front passenger. All three units will use the latest Volkswagen MIB4 digital interface. 

 

Also Read: Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus Sport, GT Line Unveiled

The spy shots also reveal the backlit slider controller below the infotainment screen, similar to the new Tiguan, while the cabin is covered in suede and leather, along with other soft-touch materials and premium plastics. The perforated multi-function steering wheel is visible as well. The centre console also accommodates a wireless charging pad, gear selector, and cupholders. 

The images leaked online only reveal the dashboard and don’t showcase the rest of the cabin to gauge the space for the rear occupants. The new Tayron though should be more liberal over the Tiguan AllSpace given the longer and wider proportions, based on the new VW MQB EVO platform. 

 

Also Read: 322 bhp Volkswagen ID.3 GTX Hot Hatch Revealed

 

The upcoming Volkswagen Tayron will arrive with petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid engines globally. 

# Volkswagen# Volkswagen Tayron# Volkswagen SUV# SUV# 7-seater SUV# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2021 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.0
2021 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 9,746 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 16.35 Lakh
₹ 36,618/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 Mahindra Thar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.7
2023 Mahindra Thar
  • 26,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 16.75 Lakh
₹ 35,424/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 21,000 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 6.25 Lakh
₹ 13,998/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 Mahindra Thar, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
8.9
2023 Mahindra Thar
  • 11,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 15.95 Lakh
₹ 33,732/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mahindra XUV300, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
8.5
2022 Mahindra XUV300
  • 27,200 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 10.9 Lakh
₹ 23,056/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2021 Renault Kiger, Defence Colony, New Delhi
8.7
2021 Renault Kiger
  • 24,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 8.5 Lakh
₹ 19,037/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2014 Hyundai Grand i10, Defence Colony, New Delhi
7.7
2014 Hyundai Grand i10
  • 20,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 4.25 Lakh
₹ 9,519/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2018 Hyundai Verna, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.8
2018 Hyundai Verna
  • 36,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 9.95 Lakh
₹ 22,285/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Kia Seltos, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
8.3
2022 Kia Seltos
  • 35,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 14.55 Lakh
₹ 30,770/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2017 Honda Jazz, Defence Colony, New Delhi
8.0
2017 Honda Jazz
  • 37,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 5.75 Lakh
₹ 12,878/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Honda Elevate Becomes First India-Made Honda Car To Go On Sale In Japan; Gets The WR-V Moniker
Honda Elevate Becomes First India-Made Honda Car To Go On Sale In Japan; Gets The WR-V Moniker
Volkswagen ID.4 To Initially Be Sold In 10 Indian Cities; Launch Confirmed For End-2024
Volkswagen ID.4 To Initially Be Sold In 10 Indian Cities; Launch Confirmed For End-2024
LiveWire S2 Mulholland Unveiled For Overseas Markets
LiveWire S2 Mulholland Unveiled For Overseas Markets
Volkswagen Virtus GT Plus Sport Revealed; To Be Launched In September
Volkswagen Virtus GT Plus Sport Revealed; To Be Launched In September
Volkswagen Partners With Mobileye For Level 4 Autonomous Vehicles
Volkswagen Partners With Mobileye For Level 4 Autonomous Vehicles
Opinion: JSW Is The Catalyst MG Needed For Growth In India
Opinion: JSW Is The Catalyst MG Needed For Growth In India
BMW R 12 GS In The Making? Spy Shots Confirm New GS
BMW R 12 GS In The Making? Spy Shots Confirm New GS
Kia India To Hike Prices Of Entire Lineup By 3 Per Cent From April 2024
Kia India To Hike Prices Of Entire Lineup By 3 Per Cent From April 2024
Nissan India Appoints Saurabh Vatsa As New Managing Director
Nissan India Appoints Saurabh Vatsa As New Managing Director
2024 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport Breaks Cover
2024 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport Breaks Cover
Volkswagen Partners With Mobileye For Level 4 Autonomous Vehicles
Volkswagen Partners With Mobileye For Level 4 Autonomous Vehicles
Volkswagen ID.4 Showcased In India; Launch Imminent
Volkswagen ID.4 Showcased In India; Launch Imminent
Skoda Auto’s Upcoming Sub-4-Metre SUV Spotted Testing In India
Skoda Auto’s Upcoming Sub-4-Metre SUV Spotted Testing In India
322 bhp Volkswagen ID.3 GTX Hot Hatch Revealed
322 bhp Volkswagen ID.3 GTX Hot Hatch Revealed
Citroen India To Expand Its Network To 200 Touchpoints By End Of 2024
Citroen India To Expand Its Network To 200 Touchpoints By End Of 2024
c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • All-New Volkswagen Tayron 7-Seater SUV Interior Leaked
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved