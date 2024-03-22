All-New Volkswagen Tayron 7-Seater SUV Interior Leaked

The Volkswagen Tayron was recently spotted in production guise in China with the latest images revealing the interior of the SUV. The Tayron is the longer wheelbase, seven-seater SUV based on the new-generation Tiguan, which debuted globally last year. The Tayron will essentially replace the Tiguan AllSpace. The Tayron is also expected to launch in India sometime in the future.

The latest spy images of the upcoming Volkswagen Tayron reveal the interior of the R-spec model of the SUV. To be sold as the Tiguan L Pro in China, the cabin appears to be identical to the new-gen Tiguan with simple lines and massive screens. The dashboard gets a digital console behind the steering wheel, along with a large floating touchscreen infotainment system in the centre and a third seen for the front passenger. All three units will use the latest Volkswagen MIB4 digital interface.

The spy shots also reveal the backlit slider controller below the infotainment screen, similar to the new Tiguan, while the cabin is covered in suede and leather, along with other soft-touch materials and premium plastics. The perforated multi-function steering wheel is visible as well. The centre console also accommodates a wireless charging pad, gear selector, and cupholders.

The images leaked online only reveal the dashboard and don’t showcase the rest of the cabin to gauge the space for the rear occupants. The new Tayron though should be more liberal over the Tiguan AllSpace given the longer and wider proportions, based on the new VW MQB EVO platform.

The upcoming Volkswagen Tayron will arrive with petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid engines globally.