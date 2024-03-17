322 bhp Volkswagen ID.3 GTX Hot Hatch Revealed

Volkswagen has debuted the all-electric ID.3 GTX, the brand’s first high-performance electric hot hatchback. Sitting atop the ID.3 range, the ID.3 GTX will be offered in two variants - standard and Performance, with the latter adding more power to the mix.



Externally, the ID.3 GTX features a distinctive GTX-specific front bumper with a prominent air intake flanked by new boomerang-shaped LED lights. Down the sides, the GTX sits on more aggressive 20-inch Skagen alloy wheels while round the back the rear bumper features a notable diffuser to round out the more performance-focused looks.



Stepping inside, the cabin offers premium sports seats with red decorative stitching and GTX-specific touches to the digital interfaces. The GTX also bring with it the new 12.9-inch touchscreen with integrated ChatGPT to the ID.3 line-up. VW says that the touchscreen will also be introduced to the standard variants of the electric hatchback as well. Another update to the cabin is the new drive mode selector that now sits on the steering column.



Additionally, a range of customisation options is available for the interior elements to suit individual preferences.



The ID.3 GTX remains rear-wheel drive only though it makes notably more power than the standard ID.3. In standard GTX spec, the rear-axle mounted electric motor pushes out 282 bhp and 545 Nm while the GTX Performance trim ups this to 322 bhp. Torque output remains unchanged. VW claims a 0-100 kmph time of 6 sec for the GTX and 5.6 sec for the GTX Performance and a top speed of 180 kmph and 200 kmph respectively.



The electric motor draws power from a new 79 kWh battery pack with VW saying the hot hatch will be able to run up to 600 km on a single charge. The battery pack supports up to 175 kW DC fast charging capable of juicing up the battery from 10 to 80 per cent again in about 26 minutes.



Written by: Ronit Agarwal