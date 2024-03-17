Login
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Jawa 350KTM New RC 390Royal Enfield Himalayan 450TVS Apache RTR 160 4VRoyal Enfield Meteor 350
Popular Bike Comparisions
Activa 125 FI vs Ntorq 125 Activa 6G vs JupiterJupiter vs Activa 125Pulsar RS 200 vs Karizma ZMRApache RR 310 vs Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Ampere NXGHarley-Davidson LiveWireHonda Forza 350Triumph Daytona 660Honda CRF300L
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

322 bhp Volkswagen ID.3 GTX Hot Hatch Revealed

The performance derivative of the ID.3 hatchback retains the rear-wheel drive layout but now develops up to 322 bhp.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 17, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Gets variant specific styling tweaks including larger wheels, sportier bumpers
  • Gets new 12.9-inch touchscreen with ChatGPT integration
  • Offered in two variants - GTX and GTX Performance

Volkswagen has debuted the all-electric ID.3 GTX, the brand’s first high-performance electric hot hatchback. Sitting atop the ID.3 range, the ID.3 GTX will be offered in two variants - standard and Performance, with the latter adding more power to the mix.
 

Externally, the ID.3 GTX features a distinctive GTX-specific front bumper with a prominent air intake flanked by new boomerang-shaped LED lights. Down the sides, the GTX sits on more aggressive 20-inch Skagen alloy wheels while round the back the rear bumper features a notable diffuser to round out the more performance-focused looks.
 

 

Stepping inside, the cabin offers premium sports seats with red decorative stitching and GTX-specific touches to the digital interfaces. The GTX also bring with it the new 12.9-inch touchscreen with integrated ChatGPT to the ID.3 line-up. VW says that the touchscreen will also be introduced to the standard variants of the electric hatchback as well. Another update to the cabin is the new drive mode selector that now sits on the steering column.
 

Additionally, a range of customisation options is available for the interior elements to suit individual preferences.
 

 

The ID.3 GTX remains rear-wheel drive only though it makes notably more power than the standard ID.3. In standard GTX spec, the rear-axle mounted electric motor pushes out  282 bhp and 545 Nm while the GTX Performance trim ups this to 322 bhp. Torque output remains unchanged. VW claims a 0-100 kmph time of  6 sec for the GTX and 5.6 sec for the GTX Performance and a top speed of 180 kmph and 200 kmph respectively.
 

 

The electric motor draws power from a new 79 kWh battery pack with VW saying the hot hatch will be able to run up to 600 km on a single charge. The battery pack supports up to 175 kW DC fast charging capable of juicing up the battery from 10 to 80 per cent again in about 26 minutes.
 

Written by: Ronit Agarwal

# Volkswagen# Volkswagen ID.3# Volkswagen EV# Volkswagen EVs# Volkswagen ID.3 GTX hot hatchback# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2022 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, New Delhi
9.1
2022 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
  • 16,131 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 4.95 Lakh
₹ 11,086/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2023 Mahindra Thar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.7
2023 Mahindra Thar
  • 26,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 16.75 Lakh
₹ 35,424/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 21,000 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 6.25 Lakh
₹ 13,998/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Hyundai Grand i10, Defence Colony, New Delhi
7.7
2014 Hyundai Grand i10
  • 20,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 4.25 Lakh
₹ 9,519/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2018 Hyundai Verna, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.8
2018 Hyundai Verna
  • 36,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 9.95 Lakh
₹ 22,285/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift, New Delhi
8.9
2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 13,700 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 6.5 Lakh
₹ 14,558/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.5
2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
  • 29,603 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 5.5 Lakh
₹ 12,318/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mahindra Thar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.7
2022 Mahindra Thar
  • 22,996 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 17.25 Lakh
₹ 36,481/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.4
2019 Maruti Suzuki Dzire
  • 24,128 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 6.5 Lakh
₹ 13,749/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Toyota Innova Crysta, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.8
2019 Toyota Innova Crysta
  • 63,853 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 19 Lakh
₹ 42,553/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Popular Volkswagen Models

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Hyundai, Kia Recall Nearly 1.7 Lakh EVs in South Korea Over Charging Software Issues
Hyundai, Kia Recall Nearly 1.7 Lakh EVs in South Korea Over Charging Software Issues
NHTSA Investigating Honda Insight, Passport Over Automatic Emergency Braking System Activation Complaints
NHTSA Investigating Honda Insight, Passport Over Automatic Emergency Braking System Activation Complaints
New Indian Scout Debut On April 2, 2024
New Indian Scout Debut On April 2, 2024
BMW M3 MT Final Edition Unveiled: Last Manual M3 For Japan
BMW M3 MT Final Edition Unveiled: Last Manual M3 For Japan
Government Launches Pilot Program for Cashless Treatment Of Road Accident Victims
Government Launches Pilot Program for Cashless Treatment Of Road Accident Victims
Hero Mavrick 440 To Be Launched In UK Soon
Hero Mavrick 440 To Be Launched In UK Soon
Maruti Suzuki Fronx-Based Toyota Taisor To Debut On April 3
Maruti Suzuki Fronx-Based Toyota Taisor To Debut On April 3
Actor And Politician Kirron Kher Brings Home The Mercedes-Benz GLS Facelift
Actor And Politician Kirron Kher Brings Home The Mercedes-Benz GLS Facelift
Actor Kartik Aaryan Adds The Range Rover SV Worth Rs 4.17 Crore To His Garage
Actor Kartik Aaryan Adds The Range Rover SV Worth Rs 4.17 Crore To His Garage
PM Modi Inaugurates India's First Automobile In-Plant Railway Siding At Suzuki’s Gujarat Plant
PM Modi Inaugurates India's First Automobile In-Plant Railway Siding At Suzuki’s Gujarat Plant
Volkswagen Polo Track Launched In Brazil: Gets Increased Ground Clearance, Rugged Look
Volkswagen Polo Track Launched In Brazil: Gets Increased Ground Clearance, Rugged Look
Volkswagen Launches 'My Volkswagen' App in India
Volkswagen Launches 'My Volkswagen' App in India
Mahindra Signs Supply Agreement To Source Volkswagen’s Unified Cell, MEB Components For INGLO EVs
Mahindra Signs Supply Agreement To Source Volkswagen’s Unified Cell, MEB Components For INGLO EVs
VW Turns Virtus Sedan Into A One-Off Convertible For Brazil’s President
VW Turns Virtus Sedan Into A One-Off Convertible For Brazil’s President
Volkswagen Group Deliveries Grew 12 Per Cent In 2023 With Strong Uptake of Electric Vehicles
Volkswagen Group Deliveries Grew 12 Per Cent In 2023 With Strong Uptake of Electric Vehicles
c&b icon
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved