New Volkswagen Tayron SUV Debuts At Beijing Auto Show 2024 As Tiguan L Pro

Volkswagen has officially unveiled the new Tayron SUV at the Beijing Auto Show 2024. Called the Tiguan L Pro for the local market, the Tayron is the long-wheelbase derivative of the new Tiguan that debuted last year.

Speaking of the design, not much has changed from the Tiguan on sale in Europe with the most notable difference being the SUV’s more stretched look. The Tayron measures in at 4,735 mm long, almost 200 mm longer than the standard Tiguan. The SUV is also marginally taller than its European sibling at 1,682 mm compared to 1,660 mm.

The interior too is shared with the new-gen Tiguan replete with the large 15-inch central touchscreen and digital instrument cluster. The Tayron however gets a third 11.6-inch infotainment display for the co-driver as well, though, it remains to be seen if it will be standard or an option on the SUV when it is offered in global markets. Other tech on offer includes VW’s IQ Lights (adaptive LED headlamps) and IQ Pilot advanced driver aids.

The Tayron for the Chinese market features a five-seat layout though it is likely to be offered with a third row of seats – like the now discontinued Tiguan Allspace – in other markets.

Coming to the powerplant, VW has confirmed that the Tayron will be powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 217 bhp and 350 Nm of torque. The SUV has a top speed of 200 kmph and gets the option of all-wheel drive.

The Tayron will essentially go up against the likes of the Skoda Kodiaq in global markets. An India launch could also be on the cards in the future with VW having previously sold the Tiguan Allspace in India.