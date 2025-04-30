Login
New BMW R 1300 RS Unveiled

The BMW R 1300 RS is the fastest and sharpest handling boxer sport tourer based on a completely re-engineered 1,300 cc, liquid-cooled boxer engine.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 30, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • BMW R 1300 RS with new engine, chassis revealed
  • Latest generation boxer engine sport tourer from BMW Motorrad
  • 1,300 cc engine makes 143 bhp, 143 Nm

BMW Motorrad has announced the 2026 BMW R 1300 RS, the latest iteration of its sport-touring motorcycle, which is described as offering an even sportier riding than its predecessor, the BMW R 1250 RS.  The new R 1300 GS gets a new engine, as well as updated design and ergonomics, along with a completely newly developed chassis with sheet metal main frame made of steel and an aluminium rear frame. A newly designed twin-chamber LED headlight comes standard on the R 1300 RS.

 

Also Read: BMW R 1300 R Roadster Unveiled

 

2026 BMW R 1300 RS m3

The overall design is sportier than before and the new R 1300 RS is offered in four variants – Basic version in Racing Blue metallic, Triple Black in Blackstorm metallic, the sport-focussed Performance variant in Lightwhite uni and the premium Option 719 Cuyamaca in Brooklyn Gray metallic. A range of optional accessories are available, including heated seats, Riding Assistant, a higher windscreen and a variety of luggage choices.

 

Also Read: BMW CE 02 Electric Two-Wheeler Launched At Rs. 4.50 Lakh

 

2026 BMW R 1300 RS m2

According to BMW Motorrad, the new sports tourer now features refined technology and design and delivers a more dynamic riding experience. The R 1300 RS features an all-new engine, chassis and aerodynamic concept, and has been designed for dynamic riding fun on country roads as well as comfortable touring and travel. The ergonomics of the R 1300 RS have been redesigned as well, which positions the rider noticeably forward, offering a sportier stance, yet allowing for relaxed touring and travel, even with a passenger.

 

Also Read: BMW R 12 G/S Enduro Unveiled

 

2026 BMW R 1300 RS m4

At the heart of the new R 1300 RS is a boxer engine of exactly 1,300 cc displacement, with an output of 143 bhp at 7750 rpm and peak torque of 143 Nm at 6250 rpm. The new engine is the most powerful serial production BMW boxer engine to date and has a maximum engine speed of 9000 rpm. The ratio between bore and stroke is 106.5 mm to 73 mm, the result of an enlarged cylinder bore and a new crankshaft with reduced stroke.

 

2026 BMW R 1300 RS m6

In standard trim, the new R 1300 RS has three riding modes – Road, Rain and Eco. The optional Riding Modes Pro offers additional riding modes, Dynamic and Dynamic Pro. Engine Drag Control (MSR) is standard which can help avoid instability during aggressive downshifting or excessive brake slip at the rear wheel. The automated shift assistant (ASA) with fully automatic clutch operation offers manual or automatic shifting.  

 

2026 BMW R 1300 RS m5

The optional Adaptive Turning Light is optimised for cornering, depending on the banking position and uses additional LED elements which are activated when cornering. There’s the optional Riding Assistant with Active Cruise Control (ACC), Front Collision Warning (FCW), Lane Change Warning and Rear End Collision Warning features. 

 

Additionally, there’s a new upside-down telescopic fork with an inner tube diameter of 47 mm and new EVO Paralever rear suspension with stiffer connection to the frame and a continuous swinging arm quick-release axle. The new 17-inch aluminium cast wheels are 1.4 kg lighter and the reduced rotational masses are said to aid in both improved acceleration and brake response, as well as optimised handling qualities.

# BMW R 1300 RS# R 1300 RS# 2026 BMW R 1300 RS# Bikes# Two Wheelers
