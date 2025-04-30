Login
Isuzu D-Max EV Unveiled; Has Dual-Motor Setup, 66.9 kWh Battery Pack

Isuzu’s first EV to go into production, the EV pickup truck sits on a re-engineered version of the D-Max platform
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 30, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Offered in two trim levels.
  • Has a total output of 188 bhp and 325 Nm of torque.
  • Towing capacity of 3.5 tonnes, payload of 1 tonne.

Over a year after being showcased in concept form, Isuzu has unveiled the all-electric iteration of its D-Max pickup truck. The first electric vehicle from Isuzu to go into production, the D-Max EV, was showcased at the 2025 Commercial Vehicle Show in Birmingham. The D-Max EV sits on a re-engineered version of the D-Max platform that can now accommodate an electric drivetrain. The New Isuzu D-Max EV will be available in two trim levels, both in Extended Cab and Double Cab configurations. The EV is initially slated to go on sale in the UK, with deliveries to commence from February 2026. 

 

Also Read: Isuzu Motors India Achieves 1 Lakh Units Production Milestone
 Isuzu D Max EV Unveiled Has Dual Motor Setup 66 9 k Wh Battery Pack 1

The design of the D-Max EV is nearly identical to its ICE counterpart

 

Visually, the D-Max EV retains most of the styling cues of its ICE counterpart, such as the headlamps, the large grille with dual slats, and the taillamps. The EV is also identical to the ICE model when it comes to dimensions. The interior layout of the EV is also more or less the same as the ICE vehicle, featuring a nine-inch infotainment and a seven-inch digital instrument cluster. Other features on offer include heated front seats, dual-zone climate control, front and rear parking sensors, an auto-dimming rear view mirror, and a sound system with up to eight speakers. In terms of safety, the vehicle also features an advanced driver assistance system suite (ADAS).

 

Also Read: 2024 Isuzu MU-X Facelift Unveiled
 Isuzu D Max EV Unveiled Has Dual Motor Setup 66 9 k Wh Battery Pack 3

The interior of the pickup features a nine-inch infotainment system and a seven-inch digital instrument cluster

 

In terms of payload, the all-electric pickup has a capacity of over a tonne, while its towing capacity amounts to 3.5 tonnes. The vehicle features a De-Dion rear suspension setup that replaces the traditional leaf spring setup that Isuzu claims improves handling. The truck also gets full-time 4x4 with four levels of regenerative braking and Eco Mode. Off-road approach and departure angles are 30.5 degrees and 24.2 degrees, respectively, while water wading is up to 600 mm and ground clearance is 210 mm.

 

Also Read: Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Pros And Cons: No Country For Pickup Trucks?
 Isuzu D Max EV Unveiled Has Dual Motor Setup 66 9 k Wh Battery Pack 2

The EV is equipped with a 66.9 kWh lithium-ion battery that delivers a WLTP range of 263 km

 

On the powertrain front, the D-Max EV is equipped with a dual-motor setup. The setup produces a total output of 188 bhp (58 bhp front / 130 bhp rear) and 325 Nm of torque (108 Nm front / 217 Nm rear). The EV can go from 0 to 100 kmph in nearly 10.1 seconds, and reach top speeds of up to 129 kmph. The EV is equipped with a 66.9 kWh lithium-ion battery that delivers a WLTP range of 263 km.
 

Isuzu currently retails the D-Max in both standard and V-Cross guises in the Indian market. Isuzu has currently not stated anything about the D-Max EV coming to India, although the company could decide to offer it for sale here sometime next year. 




 

