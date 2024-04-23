Range Rover Electric Previewed Ahead Of Debut; New Traction Control System To Enhance All-Terrain Capability

Towards the end of 2023, British luxury car brand JLR (formerly Jaguar Land Rover) officially announced its plans of launching an electric version of its flagship SUV, the Range Rover. The company also opened a wait list for the car that is scheduled to make its world premiere later this. The Range Rover Electric has been undergoing testing in various climatic conditions across the world and the now the first official pictures of the SUV from its winter testing schedule have been revealed.

An 800-volt electric architecture will enable rapid charging.

Interestingly, the prototype seen is not camouflaged but finished in a black colour scheme. JLR says the SUV's design language stays true to the Range Rover bloodline. It has been undergoing rigorous testing in temperatures ranging from -40°C (Arctic circle) to +50°C (Middle East deserts). The first tests, conducted in Sweden, have focused on performance of battery, transmission and electric motor in extreme sub-zero temperatures. These components have been assembled in house by JLR in for the first time.

Range Rover is claiming that the all-electric propulsion system on the SUV will provide an even better performance on low-grip surfaces when compared to current model. A new traction control system, developed specially for the EV has reduced the torque reaction time at each wheel from around 100 milliseconds, to 1 millisecond. JLR also claims a reduced need for ABS intervention on the SUV.

EV components have been assembled in house by JLR in for the first time.

Jaguar Land Rover has shared earlier that its flexible Modular Longitudinal Architecture (MLA) will be underpinning the electric SUV. Its 800-volt electric architecture will allow rapid charging and the SUV will it be able to wade through up to 850 mm of water. Expect the Range Rover Electric to be launched in India later this year following its global unveil.