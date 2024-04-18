JLR Converts End-Of-Life Range Rover PHEV Batteries Into Portable Energy Storage

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has partnered with Allye Energy, an energy storage startup, to create mobile Battery Energy Storage solutions using end-of-life batteries from the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport Plug-in Hybrids. Called the Allye MAX BESS, the mobile charging unit houses seven second-life Range Rover PHEV battery packs and offers an energy storage capacity of 270kWh.

The BESS is designed to charge up to nine Range Rover PHEVs simultaneously and can be easily refilled by connecting it to any CCS-capable Vehicle Charger. The two companies say that the MAX BESS can essentially replace diesel generators commonly used by the automotive industry for off-grid power needs. JLR has revealed that it will be putting the system to use during testing of the upcoming Range Rover EV due to debut later this year. JLR’s engineering team will use the portable charger to help juice up the test mules when undertaking off-site testing at remote locations.

François Dossa Executive Director, Strategy and Sustainability JLR said, “ Our Reimagine strategy is all about shifting our mindset to consider circular over linear business models. This battery innovation and partnership with Allye demonstrates the value we can create from repurposing and reusing batteries, such as from our Range Rover vehicles. We are creating new value from a used commodity that would otherwise go directly to recycling, keeping them in use for longer, and providing innovative renewable energy storage solutions.”

JLR has also said that the MAX BESS will be made commercially available to third parties going forward.

Written by: RONIT AGARWAL