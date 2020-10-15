New Cars and Bikes in India
Honda 2Wheelers India Announces Super 6 Special Offers For The Festive Season

The Honda Super 6 offer comprises special schemes that include savings up to Rs. 11,000, lower rate of interest, 50 per cent EMIs, 100 per cent finance, cashback and PayTM schemes, for the festive season.

Sameer Contractor By  Sameer Contractor
The special offers are available across Honda's commuter two-wheeler range in India expand View Photos
The special offers are available across Honda's commuter two-wheeler range in India

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has rolled out the 'Super 6' offer, ahead of the festive season. As the name suggests, the company has introduced six special offers that include savings up to ₹ 11,000, 100 per cent finance and a low rate of interest at 7.99 per cent. HMSI is also offering cashback up to ₹ 5,000 on credit card and debit card payments, 50 per cent reduction on easy monthly installments (EMIs) and additional benefit up to ₹ 2,500 for PayTM users. The Super 6 offer is available at dealerships across the country and online as well.

Also Read: Exclusive: Honda H'Ness CB 350 Platform Could See More Models Being Developed

2t6s3p1g

The special offers are available across all of Honda's commuter two-wheelers on sale

The offers extend to Honda's commuter range of offerings right from the Activa 6G scooter, going up to the Unicorn 160. It's unclear if customers can avail benefits on the newly-launched Honda Hornet 2.0 motorcycle as well. The new schemes will make the two-wheelers more accessible as restrictions are eased across India and there's a rising demand for personal mobility. About 95 per cent of Honda's sales and distribution network is operational pan India.

Also Read: Honda To Introduce New 110 cc Motorcycle In India

0 Comments

Meanwhile, Honda India is working to introduce a new 110 cc motorcycle to address this newfound demand. The company already retails the Dream Series and the Livo commuter offerings, apart from the Activa 6G and Dio scooters. However, the new entry-level motorcycle will be designed keeping in mind both urban and semi-urban geographies. The timeline for the upcoming offering though is yet to be revealed. Apart from Honda, Piaggio India also announced special offers for the festive season across the Aprilia and Vespa range.

