Renault Opens New Design Centre In Chennai

Renault has announced the opening of its latest design centre, located in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Measuring 1500 square metres in size, the facility is the result of a 1.5 million Euro investment (nearly Rs 15 crore). The opening of the new centre reflects the French carmaker's commitment to the Indian market, where it plans to launch five new products over the next two years. The company has also confirmed that, in addition to India-specific products, it will also design a few models for its international lineup in the facility.

Commenting on the opening of the new design centre Laurens van den Acker, Chief Design Officer, Renault Group said, "India is highly unique and locally driven. Having a dedicated design studio is essential to understanding its nuances, listening to its needs, and building from its strengths. The Renault Design Centre Chennai will focus on developing models and concepts tailored to the Indian market while contributing to Renault Group’s global projects. By leveraging local talents and insights, this centre will play a key role in shaping Renault’s future mobility solutions. Its strategic location - at the heart of RNTBCI’s excellence hub - also enables closer collaboration across functions and faster integration of design into our engineering and innovation processes ".

Renault has no plans to put the Rethink concept into production

Renault also showcased the Renault Rethink concept at the facility. This sculpture is similar in appearance to an SUV, and has multiple screens on the outside, which could very well reflect on the manufacturer’s vision of how cars of the future would look like. Essentially a design exercise, the company has confirmed that the concept does not preview a production-spec model.



