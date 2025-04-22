Renault Opens New Design Centre In Chennai

Login
HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Maruti Suzuki Jimny Ownership ReviewRenault Opens New Design Centre In ChennaiMercedes-Benz's Ultra-Luxurious Vision V Concept Previews Next-Gen V-Class MPVGujarat Slashes Road Tax On EVs To 1%; In Effect Till March 2026Toyota Camry Prices Hiked By Rs 50,000; Now Priced At Rs 48.50 Lakh
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
First Look: 2025 MG S5 EVMaruti Suzuki Jimny Ownership Review2025 Skoda Kodiaq Review: Flagship SUV Gets Bigger, Bolder And More Powerful
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Mahindra eKUV100Aston Martin DBXNissan JukeLamborghini TemerarioHyundai Palisade
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Triumph Tiger Sport 800Yamaha YZF R7Indian New ChieftainKTM 390 SMC RBenelli New TNT 300
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarAwards 2025

Renault Opens New Design Centre In Chennai

The French carmaker plans to utilise the facility to design both India-specific vehicles and those for the foreign market
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 22, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Measures 1500 square metres in size.
  • Both India-specific and foreign products to be designed in the facility.
  • Renault showcased the Renault Rethink concept at the facility.

Renault has announced the opening of its latest design centre, located in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Measuring 1500 square metres in size, the facility is the result of a 1.5 million Euro investment (nearly Rs 15 crore). The opening of the new centre reflects the French carmaker's commitment to the Indian market, where it plans to launch five new products over the next two years. The company has also confirmed that, in addition to India-specific products, it will also design a few models for its international lineup in the facility. 

 

Also Read: Convert EV To Hybrid: This Renault-Backed Firm Is Offering A Unique Powertrain Conversion
 

Commenting on the opening of the new design centre Laurens van den Acker, Chief Design Officer, Renault Group said, "India is highly unique and locally driven. Having a dedicated design studio is essential to understanding its nuances, listening to its needs, and building from its strengths. The Renault Design Centre Chennai will focus on developing models and concepts tailored to the Indian market while contributing to Renault Group’s global projects. By leveraging local talents and insights, this centre will play a key role in shaping Renault’s future mobility solutions. Its strategic location - at the heart of RNTBCI’s excellence hub - also enables closer collaboration across functions and faster integration of design into our engineering and innovation processes ".

 

Also Read: Renault Group To Acquire Full Ownership Of Indian JV With Nissan
 Renault Opens New Design Centre In Chennai 1

Renault has no plans to put the Rethink concept into production

 

Renault also showcased the Renault Rethink concept at the facility. This sculpture is similar in appearance to an SUV, and has multiple screens on the outside, which could very well reflect on the manufacturer’s vision of how cars of the future would look like. Essentially a design exercise, the company has confirmed that the concept does not preview a production-spec model. 


 

# Renault India# Renault New Design Facility# Renault Rethink concept# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • A statement from the Renault Group has confirmed that the new agreement will not affect the launch of its upcoming models in India
    Renault Group To Acquire Full Ownership Of Indian JV With Nissan
  • Renault has previously confirmed that it will be launching the next-generation Kiger and Triber in India in 2025.
    New Renault Triber Spied Ahead Of Debut Later This Year
  • The new Kiger is expected to make its debut later this year, and have a raft of design tweaks and feature additions over the current model
    New Renault Kiger Spied Ahead Of Debut
  • The prices for the CNG kits, which will be offered as a retrofitment option from dealers, range from Rs 75,000 to Rs 79,500
    Renault Kwid, Kiger, Triber Now Offered With CNG Kits In India
  • Renault India has updated the Kiger and Triber for the model year 2025 with added features and more.
    2025 Renault Triber, Kiger Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs 6.10 Lakh

Latest News

  • The French carmaker plans to utilise the facility to design both India-specific vehicles and those for the foreign market
    Renault Opens New Design Centre In Chennai
  • The Vision V is built on the automaker's new Van Electric Architecture (VAN.EA).
    Mercedes-Benz's Ultra-Luxurious Vision V Concept Previews Next-Gen V-Class MPV
  • Initially proposed in the state’s 2025 budget announcement, the law has now been approved by the government
    Gujarat Slashes Road Tax On EVs To 1%; In Effect Till March 2026
  • This the first price hike for the sedan after its launch in India in December 2024.
    Toyota Camry Prices Hiked By Rs 50,000; Now Priced At Rs 48.50 Lakh
  • With the update, the motorcycle is expected to receive an array of new colour schemes and features
    2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Debut On April 26
  • R Velusamy will replace Veejay Nakra in this new role, while Nakra will steer Mahindra’s Farm Equipment Business.
    R Velusamy Appointed President Of Mahindra Auto
  • The Mercedes-Benz GLB was on sale in India for slightly over 2 years, as it was launched in India as a full import in December 2022.
    Mercedes-Benz GLB 7-Seat SUV Discontinued In India
  • The teaser suggests that the Cyberster is likely to get cosmetic updates to the front and rear among other updates.
    2025 MG Cyberster Roadster Teased Ahead Of Shanghai Motor Show Debut
  • The MY25 Ninja 650 gets new graphics over the lime green colour scheme while remaining the same under the skin.
    2025 Kawasaki Ninja 650 Launched At Rs 7.27 Lakh
  • The 2025 Scrambler Full Throttle gets flat-track inspired design elements and upgraded tech.
    2025 Ducati Scrambler Full Throttle Launched At Rs. 12.60 Lakh

Popular Renault Models