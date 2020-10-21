Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Makes Global Debut In India

Nissan's first ever subcompact SUV has landed on Indian shores. The Magnite subcompact SUV has made its global debut in India and it enters a segment which has seen positive growth even in these trying times. The last few months have seen 2 new cars being added to an already long list in the segment and the Nissan Magnite which has just been unveiled globally will be the third new model to be added to that list and yes India will be the first market to get the car. The Magnite is likely to be priced between ₹ 6.5 to ₹ 8.5 lakh (ex-showroom) for this top of the line turbo CVT variant but we'll get to know once the car launches after Diwali.

Design

The car gets 16 inch alloys as standard and a ground clearance of 205, strong SUV traits.

What works for the Magnite is that its got the stance that is befitting of an SUV. Many things contribute to that which includes square shaped wheel arches with cladding on them and silver skid plates both on the front and the rear. The car also gets roof rails which according to Nissan can carry weights upto 50 kgs. It gets 16 inch alloys as standard, a ground clearance of 205 mm and the use of black colour on the side-view mirrors, gives the car a different appeal. The big hexagonal grille, is akin to Datsun cars and has a lot of chrome around it. There's extensive use of chrome on the window line as well that stretches all the way from the front door to the C-pillar.

Sleek LED headlamps and L-shaped LED DRLs are a design highlight on the Magnite.

Finally there's extensive use of LED lights at a lot of places. The sleek LED headlamps look nice, but even better are the LED indicators that angular in shape. You also get LED fog lamps and LED tail lamps which make the overall look rather appealing. Of course we need to see how many variants will get the LED treatment. On the rear the big split tail lamps somewhat remind you of the Renault Triber. The integrated spoiler silver skid plates I wrote about earlier catch your attention. This flare garnet red colour according to Nissan is first in segment as it gets 4 coats which show different shades from different angles.

Interiors

Many modern design elements find a place inside the Nissan Magnite.

Nissan has tried to give a feature rich cabin in the Magnite, well at least in this top of the line variant we got to experience. The design too compliments the exteriors quite well. I liked a lot of elements here, specially these AC vents look quite modern and the fact that the dash is tilted slightly towards the driver, something usually seen in much more expensive cars. Though the quality of plastics here does remind you that the car is built to a cost. The 7 inch all-digital instrument cluster looks slightly gimmicky, but it provides some useful information that will help you as a driver.

Slightly gimmicky, but the 7 inch all-digital instrument cluster provides some useful information.

Then there's a 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system and you can connect through Apple CarPlay as well as Android auto, and its also wireless so no need to use cables on the car. The screen also offers a surround view of the exteriors which also includes a bird's eye view. This is a first-in-segment feature will surely come to your aid while parking the car. Overall the touch, feel and response of this screen is quite nice.

8-inch touchscreen offers wireless connectivity of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

There is a fair bit of chrome inside as well like on the climate control switches and the buttons are also laid out very nicely. The start-stop button is uniquely positioned just below the climate control switches and there's good storage space as well in the center console. The steering wheel can be adjusted for tilt but its not telescopic so that's a small miss on the vehicle, but that's the case with most cars in the segment. The front seats are surprisingly big comfortable. Nissan is also offering an optional tech-pack inside this car. If you choose to take that one the car will also come with a wireless charger, ambient lighting and air purifier.

The second row is quite spacious and also comes with AC vents.

Considering this is a subcompact SUV, the space on the second row is adequate, especially the knee room and the shoulder room. Yes, maybe the head room could have been slightly better. The seat is quite big, which again means adequate thigh support is available. While you also get adjustable headrests for two passengers here, the middle passenger will have to make do with a lap belt. The angle of the recline is quite nice, but the seat could certainly have been a little taller. The second row also gets AC vents, a centre armrest with a cleverly integrated mobile phone holder and 60:40 ratio to make for more luggage space. Without the seats folded, the Magnite has a boot space of 336 litres.

Engine

The Magnite will be offered with a top-of-the line petrol turbo CVT variant.

The car that we experienced albeit without driving was the 1.0 litre petrol turbo CVT variant of the Magnite. This means after cars like the Kia Sonet and Hyundai Venue we have another turbo offering in the segment. A 1.0 litre naturally aspirated Petrol engine too will be available in the line-up though we'll have to wait and see if just like its cousin, it will also be offered with an AMT option or not. Exact specifications will be revealed by Nissan closer to launch of the car, but what we can tell you right away is that there is an Eco function on offer that rates you driving and assigns a score, in the process helping you drive better and in a more economical way. Like a few other cars in the segment, there is no Diesel engine option that is coming with the Magnite.

Safety

A first-in-segment surround view camera will make parking the Magnite much easier.

The Magnite comes with safety features like vehicle dynamics control, hill start assist and traction control. Apart from that you will also get ABS with ABD, dual airbags and anti-roll bars for tight cornering at high speeds. Isofix child seat mounts will also come with the car but once again it is yet to be revealed what features among these will be offered as standard on the car.

Price and Rivals

The Magnite is expected to be priced between ₹ 6.5 to ₹ 8.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

It does have the makings of a successful product but in crowded segment like this it certainly won't be easy, specially with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300 and Kia Sonet breathing down its neck. The timing though is crucial, the festive spirit may just help the Magnite get that initial push, one that may help it in the long run.

