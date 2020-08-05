New Cars and Bikes in India
Nissan Magnite Design Elements Explained

Nissan India has revealed the design elements which gave shape to the Magnite concept. It will be Nissan's first ever subcompact SUV in India and could very well bring about a turnaround in the company's fortunes.

Expect the Nissan Magnite to be launched in India in early 2021

Highlights

  • The Nissan Magnite is built on 3 Japanese values - Kabuku, Sui & Inase
  • The Magnite was designed by Nissan Motor Co.
  • The Nissan Magnite will be launched in India in early 2021

The Nissan Magnite subcompact SUV concept was unveiled a few weeks ago. It is undoubtedly a concept with bold design and looks contemporary too. Nissan shed some more light on the design philosophies that helped shape the Magnite concept. The Nissan Magnite has been designed with three Japanese values that are Kabuku, Sui and Inase. In Japanese speak, Kabuku means pioneer and a game-changer, Sui stands for purity of purpose and Inase means energy which is dynamic and vibrant. And the photos of the Magnite so far, do convey the themes on which it was designed and built. The Magnite was designed by Nissan's global design team but incorporated suggestions and insight by the Indian team from Nissan Design Studio in Chennai.

Also Read: Nissan Magnite Interior Design Revealed

Nissan Magnite

₹ 6 - 8 Lakh *
( Expected Price )
Expected Launch : Jan 2021

(The Nissan Magnite Concept gets an upright and butch stance that grabs attention. The SUV will be under 4 metres in length)

Kei Kyu, Future Design Director, Nissan Motor Corporation said, "We closely studied Indian and Japanese cultures for a car whose design sensibilities bring together the best of both worlds. In the process, we found compelling inspirations that resonate with the modern urban consumer's personality and dynamism. The Nissan Magnite concept is the true spirit of India on wheels."

Also Read: Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Concept Revealed

(The Nissan Magnite Concept's interior reveals the dual-tone theme, integrated headrests for the front seats and a centre armrest for the second row)

Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd. said, "We are pleased to share the story of Nissan Magnite concept. It is a true reflection of Nissan-ness and a testimony to Nissan's SUV DNA spirit of relentless innovation and Japanese engineering. It is designed in Japan keeping in mind the requirements and aspirations of Indian and global customers with the philosophy of 'Make in India, Make for the world'.

Also Read: Nissan Magnite Design Impressions

(The Nissan Magnite will be built on the CMF-A+ modular platform of the Renault-Nissan group)

Recently, Nissan released the photographs of the interior of the Magnite concept and it is in complete contrast with the exterior. The interior design takes a minimalist approach and is nicely done. The dashboard looks clutter-free with a 3D honeycomb structure finish, while the trapezoidal air vents do look different. The official images also reveal a dual-tone black and red theme across the cabin while also highlighting the space.

The Nissan Magnite subcompact SUV will be launched in India in early 2021. It will go up against the likes of the Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, and the upcoming Toyota Urban Cruiser.

