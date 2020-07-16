Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Concept Unveiled; India Launch In 2021

The subcompact SUV space is one of the fastest growing segments in India and we have seen a growing interest of carmakers in this space as well. Joining the segment soon is Nissan which is gearing up to launch its subcompact SUV in India. Nissan officially confirmed that the new subcompact SUV coming to India will be called the Magnite and it will launch in India next year

The Nissan Magnite in its concept avatar looks like an even compact version of the Nissan Kicks SUV.

The front end looks rather imposing sporting a tall and wide grille, flanked by sleek wraparound LED headlamps. The bold cladding on the wheel arches give it a squarish look and hence it looks bold. Then there are the dual-tone alloy wheels shod in tall profile rubber which help to fill up the wheel wells pretty well. A sharp belt line on the concept rises towards the end, making the haunches look more pronounced which further complement the sloping contrast roofline. That really gives it a sporty stance, and it has the spunky demeanour of an urban SUV well intact. That said, we're not sure how much of that will be carried over to the actual production model when it arrives in India next year.

It will be underpinned by the CMF-A+ modular platform.

The sub-four meter SUV will be underpinned by the CMF-A+ modular platform which also spawns the Renault Triber. The upcoming Renault HBC SUV will also be developed on the same platform along with a compact sedan (codename: LBA) which is being evaluated for the Indian market as well. Nissan says that there'll be some segment first features as well like an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 360-degree camera view, cruise control and conneccted car tech among others. However, all these features is expected on the upcoming Kia Sonet as well which is slated to be launched around the same time.

Speaking of what goes under its hood, we expect the 1.0-litre, three-cylinder BS6 petrol motor from the Triber which could be sourced in the Nissan Magnite as well. The lower variants are likely to get this engine in naturally aspirated avatar, churning out 71 bhp and 96 Nm of peak torque while there is likely to be a sportier turbocharged version of the same 1.0-litre motor which will belt out around 99 bhp and 160 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options will include a standard five-speed manual transmission which an automatic CVT gearbox could be optional.

