Nissan Magnite Facelift Bookings Open, Deliveries To Commence On October 5

Previous teasers have showcased minor cosmetic changes, primarily focussing on the grille design and lighting elements.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 29, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Bookings for the Magnite facelift are now open
  • Booking amount set at Rs 11,000
  • Expect it to remain unchanged mechanically

Nissan is gearing up to launch the facelifted version of its Magnite sub-compact SUV in India on October 4. Ahead of this, the company has announced that bookings for the updated model are now open, requiring a token amount of Rs 11,000. Deliveries are slated to begin on October 5, just a day after the launch. 

 

The new Magnite will come with a few design tweaks and additional features. Based on spy shots and teasers shared, the design changes are expected to be subtle, focusing primarily on the bumpers, grille, and lighting elements. Recent teaser images have showcased revised tail lights, while the L-shaped DRLs on the bumpers remain. Nissan has also stated that the facelifted Magnite will offer more than ‘20 first-in-segment features and 55+ active and passive safety features’. Additionally, new colour options are likely to be introduced.

 

Also Read: Nissan Magnite Facelift Teased Ahead Of October 4 Launch

 Nissan Magnite facelift

 

Inside the cabin, the Magnite facelift is expected to receive upgrades over the outgoing model, such as a larger infotainment display, a revamped instrument panel, and improved seat upholstery. The safety package is also expected to improve, with the potential addition of six airbags.

 

On the powertrain front, the Magnite facelift will likely retain its current engine options. These include a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder engine available in two versions: naturally aspirated and turbocharged. The naturally aspirated engine delivers 71 bhp and 96 Nm of torque, while the turbocharged version produces 99 bhp and 160 Nm of torque. Transmission options will remain the same, with a five-speed manual as standard, an AMT for the naturally aspirated version, and a CVT automatic for the turbocharged variant.

 

Also Read: New Car Launches In October 2024: New Kia Carnival, Nissan Magnite Facelift And More

 

Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

