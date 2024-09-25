Nissan Magnite Facelift Teased Ahead Of October 4 Launch

Nissan India has shared the first set of teasers of the upcoming Magnite facelift, set to launch on October 4. The brand is expected to carry over much of the Magnite’s existing design. Expected exterior updates include minor revisions to the bumpers, as well as potential tweaks to the headlight and tail lamp designs. The grille showcases minor tweaks as compared to the outgoing model, while the alloy wheels get a fresh 6-spoke design. Additionally, new colour options are likely to be introduced.

The interior of the updated Magnite is expected to get added features. These could include the addition of a larger infotainment screen, a revamped instrument cluster, and improved seat upholstery. Safety upgrades, such as the inclusion of six airbags, are also likely to be part of the update.

On the powertrain front, it is expected to remain the same with the 1.0-litre, three-cylinder engine in both naturally aspirated and turbocharged versions. The naturally aspirated engine generates approximately 71 bhp and 96 Nm of torque, while the turbocharged variant produces 99 bhp and 160 Nm of torque. Transmission options will include a five-speed manual as standard, an AMT for the naturally aspirated engine, and a CVT automatic for the turbocharged version.

The current Nissan Magnite has been a strong performer for the brand in India, achieving a sales milestone of 1 lakh units by February 2024. Since its launch in December 2020, the Nissan Magnite has garnered attention from consumers looking for a subcompact SUV and has helped keep the Nissan flag flying in India before the launch of the X-Trail SUV.

Upon its launch, the facelifted Nissan Magnite will continue to compete with rivals like the Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, and Mahindra XUV 3XO.